“Big Bertha” Cargo Truck spawn rates finally reduced in Warzone Solos

Necromunda is the kind of game that makes me appreciate when developers are given the time they need to really polish a game to a shine, because this is what happens when they aren’t. It’s a fast-paced, gore-filled shooter in the same vein as Doom Eternal with a Warhammer flavor and some RPG elements thrown in, and combat is brutal, violent and often satisfying... but also sloppy and buggy. You’ll see yourself and others phase through the environment, slide around the level during melee animations before popping back into place, and even experience a hard crash or two when your skills are just too much for Necromunda to handle. All of that really sucks the fun out of what should be a great time.