“Big Bertha” Cargo Truck spawn rates finally reduced in Warzone Solos

By Liam Mackay
Charlie INTEL
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Cargo Trucks, or Big Bertha’s, plagued Warzone’s solo mode for months, Raven Software has finally reduced their spawn rate. The Cargo Trucks, commonly referred to as Big Bertha’s, have been plaguing Warzone Solo matches for months. Boasting a ton of health and an almost bullet-proof cab, it was extremely difficult for a lone player to take them out. This caused convoys of Berthas to roam the final circles of BR Solos, and the community begged for change.

charlieintel.com
