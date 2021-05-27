newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Mitochondrial NADP(H) generation is essential for proline biosynthesis

By Jiajun Zhu, Simon Schwörer, Mirela Berisa, Yeon Ju Kyung, Keun Woo Ryu, Junmei Yi, Xuejun Jiang, Justin R. Cross, Craig B. Thompson, thompsonc@mskcc.org
Science Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. The coenzyme nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate (NADP+) and its reduced form (NADPH) regulate reductive metabolism in a subcellularly compartmentalized manner. Mitochondrial NADP(H) production depends on the phosphorylation of NAD(H) by NAD kinase 2 (NADK2). Deletion of NADK2 in human cell lines did not alter mitochondrial folate pathway activity, tricarboxylic acid cycle activity, or mitochondrial oxidative stress, but rather led to impaired cell proliferation in minimal medium. This growth defect was rescued by proline supplementation. NADK2-mediated mitochondrial NADP(H) generation was required for the reduction of glutamate and hence proline biosynthesis. Furthermore, mitochondrial NADP(H) availability determined the production of collagen proteins by cells of mesenchymal lineage. Thus, a primary function of the mitochondrial NADP(H) pool is to support proline biosynthesis for use in cytosolic protein synthesis.

science.sciencemag.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nad#Mitochondrial Function#Cells#Abd5491#Nadph#Proline Biosynthesis#Protein Synthesis Science#Proline Supplementation#Nad Kinase#Collagen Proteins#Reductive Metabolism#Dinucleotide Phosphate#Human Cell Lines#Glutamate#Deletion#Mesenchymal Lineage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptomic and metabolomic joint analysis reveals distinct flavonoid biosynthesis regulation for variegated testa color development in peanut (Arachis hypogaea L.)

Peanut is one of the important oil and economic crops, among which the variegated testa peanut is a unique member. The molecular mechanisms underlying the pigment synthesis in variegated testa are still unclear. Differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in the flavonoid metabolism pathway in pigmented areas indicated that there were 27 DEGs highly related to the synthesis of variegated testa color among 1,050 DEGs. Of these 27, 13 were up-regulated and 14 were down-regulated, including 3 PALs, 1 C4H, 2 CHSs, 1 F3H, 1 F3'H, 2 DFRs, 2 LARs, 2 IAAs, 4 bHLHs, and 9 MYBs. GO (Gene Ontology) analysis indicated that DEGs were similarly enriched in three branches. KEGG (Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes) analysis suggested flavonoid biosynthesis is the most direct metabolic pathway for the synthesis of testa variegation. The liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC–MS/MS) results showed that cyanidin and delphinidin were the primary metabolites that caused the color differences between the pigmented and the non-pigmented areas. Through the verification of 20 DEGs via qPCR, the results were consistent with transcriptome sequencing in four comparison groups. The results in this study lay the foundation for revealing the molecular regulation mechanisms of flavonoid synthesis in variegated testa peanut.
WildlifeNature.com

Complete mitochondrial genomes and phylogenetic relationships of the genera Nephila and Trichonephila (Araneae, Araneoidea)

Spiders of the genera Nephila and Trichonephila are large orb-weaving spiders. In view of the lack of study on the mitogenome of these genera, and the conflicting systematic status, we sequenced (by next generation sequencing) and annotated the complete mitogenomes of N. pilipes, T. antipodiana and T. vitiana (previously N. vitiana) to determine their features and phylogenetic relationship. Most of the tRNAs have aberrant clover-leaf secondary structure. Based on 13 protein-coding genes (PCGs) and 15 mitochondrial genes (13 PCGs and two rRNA genes), Nephila and Trichonephila form a clade distinctly separated from the other araneid subfamilies/genera. T. antipodiana forms a lineage with T. vitiana in the subclade containing also T. clavata, while N. pilipes forms a sister clade to Trichonephila. The taxon vitiana is therefore a member of the genus Trichonephila and not Nephila as currently recognized. Studies on the mitogenomes of other Nephila and Trichonephila species and related taxa are needed to provide a potentially more robust phylogeny and systematics.
HealthScience Daily

Detecting skin disorders based on tissue stiffness with a soft sensing device

A research team has designed a simple electromechanical device that can be used for deep tissue pathology diagnosis, such as psoriasis, in an automated and non-invasive fashion. The findings will lay a foundation for future applications in the clinical evaluation of skin cancers and other dermatology diseases. FULL STORY. By...
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Thermochemical electronegativities of the elements

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22429-0, published online 7 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained several errors. The fourth sentence of the Abstract incorrectly read ‘electronegativities have units of eV−1/2’; the second sentence of the second paragraph of the Introduction incorrectly read ‘Pauling’s electronegativities, eV−1/2’; the third sentence of the fourth paragraph of the Introduction incorrectly read ‘the same dimensionality as Pauling’s, i.e., eV−1/2’; the second sentence of the thirteenth paragraph of the ‘Results and discussion’ section incorrectly read ‘instead of unusual units eV−1/2 of Pauling’s electronegativities’; the first sentence in the legend of Fig. 2 incorrectly read ‘Xour vs Pauling (in eV−1/2)’ and ‘Xour vs Martynov-Batsanov (in eV−1/2)’; the X axis label of Figure 2 incorrectly read ‘Martynov-Batsanov electronegativity (eV−1/2)’. The correct version states ‘eV1/2’ in place of ‘eV−1/2’ at all of these locations.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Peptide nanoparticles marked for in vitro visualization

(Nanowerk News) The development of materials for theranostics (simultaneous early diagnosis and therapy of diseases) is one of the most urgent tasks in modern chemistry and biomedicine. A feature of such materials is the combination of at least two functions: sensory and therapeutic. "Various nanoparticles capable of targeted drug delivery...
MLSNature.com

Mitochondrial targeted meganuclease as a platform to eliminate mutant mtDNA in vivo

Diseases caused by heteroplasmic mitochondrial DNA mutations have no effective treatment or cure. In recent years, DNA editing enzymes were tested as tools to eliminate mutant mtDNA in heteroplasmic cells and tissues. Mitochondrial-targeted restriction endonucleases, ZFNs, and TALENs have been successful in shifting mtDNA heteroplasmy, but they all have drawbacks as gene therapy reagents, including: large size, heterodimeric nature, inability to distinguish single base changes, or low flexibility and effectiveness. Here we report the adaptation of a gene editing platform based on the I-CreI meganuclease known as ARCUS®. These mitochondrial-targeted meganucleases (mitoARCUS) have a relatively small size, are monomeric, and can recognize sequences differing by as little as one base pair. We show the development of a mitoARCUS specific for the mouse m.5024C>T mutation in the mt-tRNAAla gene and its delivery to mice intravenously using AAV9 as a vector. Liver and skeletal muscle show robust elimination of mutant mtDNA with concomitant restoration of mt-tRNAAla levels. We conclude that mitoARCUS is a potential powerful tool for the elimination of mutant mtDNA.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Cell non-autonomy amplifies disruption of neurulation by mosaic Vangl2 deletion in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21372-4, published online 19 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Code availability statement, which omitted a link to the in-house Fiji macro. The Code availability statement should read:. “Cellpose processing is available on GitHub https://github.com/timjedwar/Vangl2-cell-morpho.112. The in-house Fiji macro...
Medical & BiotechBirmingham Star

IIT Mandi reveal structure of key protein in Covid-19 virus

By Joymala BagchiNew Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi in Himachal Pradesh revealed the structure of 'NSP1 C-terminal region' in isolation, which is a key protein of the Covid-19 virus in a host cell environment. "It has been observed that part of...
CancerGenomeWeb

Tool Detects Pediatric Bone Tumors From Liquid Biopsies Based on Epigenetic Profiles

NEW YORK — Childhood bone cancers may be able to be detected through liquid biopsies based on their epigenetic patterns, a new study has found. Liquid biopsies in which cell-free DNA sloughed off from tumor cells have increasingly been used as diagnostic and prognostic tools in oncology and could help personalize and monitor patients' treatments. Many of the analysis approaches, however, rely on the detection of known tumor-linked genetic alterations. As pediatric cancers typically have a low rate of recurrent genomic changes, a team led by researchers from St. Anna Children's Cancer Research Institute in Vienna sought a different way of identifying tumor-derived cell-free DNA.
ScienceNature.com

Genome-wide CRISPR/Cas9 deletion screen defines mitochondrial gene essentiality and identifies routes for tumour cell viability in hypoxia

Mitochondria are typically essential for the viability of eukaryotic cells, and utilize oxygen and nutrients (e.g. glucose) to perform key metabolic functions that maintain energetic homeostasis and support proliferation. Here we provide a comprehensive functional annotation of mitochondrial genes that are essential for the viability of a large panel (625) of tumour cell lines. We perform genome-wide CRISPR/Cas9 deletion screening in normoxia-glucose, hypoxia-glucose and normoxia-galactose conditions, and identify both unique and overlapping genes whose loss influences tumour cell viability under these different metabolic conditions. We discover that loss of certain oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) genes (e.g. SDHC) improves tumour cell growth in hypoxia-glucose, but reduces growth in normoxia, indicating a metabolic switch in OXPHOS gene function. Moreover, compared to normoxia-glucose, loss of genes involved in energy-consuming processes that are energetically demanding, such as translation and actin polymerization, improve cell viability under both hypoxia-glucose and normoxia-galactose. Collectively, our study defines mitochondrial gene essentiality in tumour cells, highlighting that essentiality is dependent on the metabolic environment, and identifies routes for regulating tumour cell viability in hypoxia.
ScienceNature.com

Mitochondrial DNA variants in genomic data: diagnostic uplifts and predictive implications

A broad spectrum of rare disease presentations can now be investigated by analysing mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) variants from whole-genome sequencing (WGS) data. However, mtDNA mutations may cause unanticipated, extended phenotypes and have reproductive implications. We recommend that these be considered by patients and clinicians before embarking on WGS. Primary mitochondrial...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Hyperpolarized C pyruvate magnetic resonance spectroscopy for in vivo metabolic phenotyping of rat HCC

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-80952-4, published online 13 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author AM Winkelkotte which was incorrectly given as Aline Winkelkotte. In addition, the Funding section was incomplete. “Open Access funding enabled and organized by Projekt DEAL.”
ScienceScience Now

CRISPR diagnostics

Although clinical diagnostics take many forms, nucleic acid–based testing has become the gold standard for sensitive detection of many diseases, including pathogenic infections. Quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) has been widely adopted for its ability to detect only a few DNA or RNA molecules that can unambiguously specify a particular disease. However, the complexity of this technique restricts application to laboratory settings. The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic has underscored the need for the development and deployment of nucleic acid tests that are economical, easily scaled, and capable of being run in low-resource settings, without sacrifices in speed, sensitivity or specificity. CRISPR-based diagnostic (CRISPR-dx) tools offer a solution, and multiple CRISPR-dx products for detection of the SARS-CoV-2 RNA genome have been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). On page 941 of this issue, Jiao et al. (1) describe a new CRISPR-based tool to distinguish several SARS-CoV-2 variants in a single reaction.
ScienceScience Now

Bispecific antibodies

Bispecific antibodies (bsAbs) bind two different epitopes on the same or different antigens. Through this dual specificity for soluble or cell-surface antigens, bsAbs exert activities beyond those of natural antibodies, offering numerous opportunities for therapeutic applications. Although initially developed for retargeting T cells to tumors, with a first bsAb approved in 2009 (catumaxomab, withdrawn in 2017), exploring new modes of action opened the door to many additional applications beyond those of simply combining the activity of two different antibodies within one molecule. Examples include agonistic “assembly activities” that mimic the activity of natural ligands and cofactors (for example, factor VIII replacement in hemophilia A), inactivation of receptors or ligands, and delivery of payloads to cells or tissues or across biological barriers. Over the past years, the bsAb field transformed from early research to clinical applications and drugs. New developments offer a glimpse into the future promise of this exciting and rapidly progressing field.
SciencePhys.org

Sars-CoV-2 RNA on surfaces poor indicator of quantity, timing of previous contamination

A team of UK investigators has shown that RNA copies recovered from surfaces are a poor indicator for determining the numbers of viable SARS-CoV-2 virus particles. The research, published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, a publication of the American Society for Microbiology, found that a common UK isolate of SARS-CoV-2 that may have initially contaminated surfaces in the general environment became undetectable within 48 hours. The isolate of SARS-CoV-2 remained viable for more than twice as long on hydrophobic surfaces as on hydrophilic surfaces.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The secreted endoribonuclease ENDU-2 from the soma protects germline immortality in C. elegans

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21516-6, published online 24 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author affiliation. Ralf Baumeister was incorrectly associated with Department of Hematology, Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation, Medical Center-University of Freiburg, Faculty of Medicine, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany. He...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study provides new insights into the origins of genetic disorders

New insights into the ability of DNA to overcome harmful genetic changes have been discovered by scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the University of Lausanne and their collaborators. The team found that 26 per cent of harmful mutations were suppressed by naturally occurring variants in at least one wild yeast strain. In each instance examined in detail, a single ‘rescue mutation’ was responsible for cancelling out another mutation that would have threatened the organism’s survival.
ScienceNature.com

Berberine modulates hyper-inflammation in mouse macrophages stimulated with polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid via calcium-CHOP/STAT pathway

Berberine is a well-known quaternary ammonium salt that is usually found in the roots of such plants as Phellodendron amurense and Coptis chinensis. However, the effects of berberine on double-stranded RNA (dsRNA)-induced macrophages have not been fully reported. In this study, we examined the anti-inflammatory effects of berberine on dsRNA [polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid; poly I:C]-induced macrophages. Levels of nitric oxide (NO), Prostaglandin E2 (PGE2), first apoptosis signal receptor (Fas; CD95), cytokines, intracellular calcium, phosphorylated I-kappa-B-alpha (IkB-α), phosphorylated p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK), phosphorylated ERK1/2, phosphorylated signal transducer and activated transcription 3 (STAT3), and mRNA expression of inflammatory genes in poly I:C-induced RAW 264.7 mouse macrophages were evaluated. Berberine significantly inhibited the production of NO, PGE2, Fas, GM-CSF, LIF, LIX, RANTES, and MIP-2 as well as calcium release in poly I:C-induced RAW 264.7 cells at concentrations of up to 50 μM. Berberine also significantly inhibited the phosphorylation of p38 MAPK, ERK1/2, IkB-α, and STAT3 in poly I:C-induced RAW 264.7 cells. Additionally, berberine significantly decreased the mRNA expressions of Chop (GADD153), Stat1, Stat3, and Fas in poly I:C-induced RAW 264.7 cells. Taken together, berberine has anti-inflammatory properties related to its inhibition of NO, PGE2, Fas, GM-CSF, LIF, LIX, RANTES, and MIP-2 in dsRNA-induced macrophages via the endoplasmic reticulum stress-related calcium-CHOP/STAT pathway.
ScienceNature.com

Design of metal-mediated protein assemblies via hydroxamic acid functionalities

The self-assembly of proteins into sophisticated multicomponent assemblies is a hallmark of all living systems and has spawned extensive efforts in the construction of novel synthetic protein architectures with emergent functional properties. Protein assemblies in nature are formed via selective association of multiple protein surfaces through intricate noncovalent protein–protein interactions, a challenging task to accurately replicate in the de novo design of multiprotein systems. In this protocol, we describe the application of metal-coordinating hydroxamate (HA) motifs to direct the metal-mediated assembly of polyhedral protein architectures and 3D crystalline protein–metal–organic frameworks (protein-MOFs). This strategy has been implemented using an asymmetric cytochrome cb562 monomer through selective, concurrent association of Fe3+ and Zn2+ ions to form polyhedral cages. Furthermore, the use of ditopic HA linkers as bridging ligands with metal-binding protein nodes has allowed the construction of crystalline 3D protein-MOF lattices. The protocol is divided into two major sections: (1) the development of a Cys-reactive HA molecule for protein derivatization and self-assembly of protein–HA conjugates into polyhedral cages and (2) the synthesis of ditopic HA bridging ligands for the construction of ferritin-based protein-MOFs using symmetric metal-binding protein nodes. Protein cages are analyzed using analytical ultracentrifugation, transmission electron microscopy and single-crystal X-ray diffraction techniques. HA-mediated protein-MOFs are formed in sitting-drop vapor diffusion crystallization trays and are probed via single-crystal X-ray diffraction and multi-crystal small-angle X-ray scattering measurements. Ligand synthesis, construction of HA-mediated assemblies, and post-assembly analysis as described in this protocol can be performed by a graduate-level researcher within 6 weeks.