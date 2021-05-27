Mitochondrial NADP(H) generation is essential for proline biosynthesis

Peanut is one of the important oil and economic crops, among which the variegated testa peanut is a unique member. The molecular mechanisms underlying the pigment synthesis in variegated testa are still unclear. Differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in the flavonoid metabolism pathway in pigmented areas indicated that there were 27 DEGs highly related to the synthesis of variegated testa color among 1,050 DEGs. Of these 27, 13 were up-regulated and 14 were down-regulated, including 3 PALs, 1 C4H, 2 CHSs, 1 F3H, 1 F3'H, 2 DFRs, 2 LARs, 2 IAAs, 4 bHLHs, and 9 MYBs. GO (Gene Ontology) analysis indicated that DEGs were similarly enriched in three branches. KEGG (Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes) analysis suggested flavonoid biosynthesis is the most direct metabolic pathway for the synthesis of testa variegation. The liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC–MS/MS) results showed that cyanidin and delphinidin were the primary metabolites that caused the color differences between the pigmented and the non-pigmented areas. Through the verification of 20 DEGs via qPCR, the results were consistent with transcriptome sequencing in four comparison groups. The results in this study lay the foundation for revealing the molecular regulation mechanisms of flavonoid synthesis in variegated testa peanut.