Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Bill that expunges past records of 300,000 heads to governor

By SUSAN HAIGH
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 22 days ago

An estimated 300,000 people in Connecticut with misdemeanor and low-level felony records could ultimately have those convictions automatically erased under legislation that cleared the House of Representatives on Thursday.

The bill passed 91-56 and now heads to Democratic Ned Lamont’s desk.

It followed an emotional day-long debate where opponents spoke about crime victims who are still suffering from what happened to them and won’t have a say in whether a perpetrator’s crime is expunged. Yet proponents recalled stories of friends, loved ones and associates who have struggled with the “scarlet letter” of having a criminal record.

“We will help over 300,000 of our residents find more stable housing, obtain higher income and get better access to education and unlock opportunities which they previously did not have,” said state Rep. Steve Stafstrom, D-Bridgeport, co-chair of the General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee.

While he urged his colleagues to vote for the bill, Stafstrom acknowledged he wished it went further. The bill was pared back during negotiations and now no longer applies to some more serious felonies. But critics of the bill said it goes too far.

“There are many violent crimes that are being erased in this legislation,” said Rep. Craig Fishbein, R-Wallingford, the committee’s ranking Republican. He ticked off a list of crimes, ranging from interfering with a police officer to carjacking.

Republican lawmakers, joined by a handful of Democrats in the Democratic controlled chamber, attempted to strip some of the crimes from the bill where a person’s conviction records would be erased. Each effort to amend the bill, however, narrowly failed.

Under the legislation, eligible misdemeanors and felonies would be automatically erased after someone’s sentence has been completed and if they have not been convicted of any additional crimes for seven to 10 years, depending on whether they’re trying to get a misdemeanor or felony expunged. Convictions that occurred on or after Jan. 1, 2000 would be affected. Anyone convicted of offenses prior to that date would have to petition to have their offenses erased.

Also, it would ban discrimination against people with erased criminal history in several areas, including employment, housing, credit, higher education, and insurance.

“Too many of the people who have served time seemingly serve time for the rest of their lives,” said Rep. Brandon McGee, D-Hartford, who spoke of his late father who had struggled with finding a job after being incarcerated multiple times for drug-related offenses because of the “life-term sentence that he could not avoid.”

Fishbein and other critics of the bill argued that people have the option to get their records expunged by going through the Connecticut Board of Pardons and Paroles, a process that would be more thorough and careful than the proposed automatic expungement. The process, they noted, also gives victims the opportunity to Stafstrom, however, said only about 3% of offenders go through the pardon process.

“I urge my colleagues to think of those victims,” said Rep. Greg Howard, R-Stonington, a police detective. “And their silence on this issue is really loud because it just shows how beaten down they are and how much of an effect this has had on them that they can’t even come forward anymore to combat this bill.”

If Lamont signs the bill into law, the changes would take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Lamont has voiced some concern about the legislation and what crimes would be expunged, but said Thursday he wanted to review the changes made to the bill, reiterating that he agrees with the bill’s intent to give people another chance.

Meanwhile, the House also approved additional changes to police procedures, such as a ban on “no-knock warrants,” which allow officers to enter a home without announcing their presence. Other states, including Oregon and Florida, outlawed these warrants after the 2000 fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in her Louisville, Kentucky, home during a botched police raid. Stafstrom noted they are not currently used in Connecticut.

The same legislation would also allow for an “adverse inference” to be made in a civil and criminal cases involving the police if an officer intentionally turns off their body camera.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

482K+
Followers
254K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Mcgee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expungement#Democratic#D Bridgeport#The General Assembly#Judiciary Committee#Republican#Democrats#D Hartford#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Hartford, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Bill expanding Attorney General's powers heads to governor

HARTFORD (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers on Monday have voted to formally expand the state Attorney General’s powers to include investigating allegations of certain hate crimes and civil rights violations and to initiate legal proceedings. The bill, which passed 96 to 51 in the House of Representatives, now moves to Gov....
Politicsgunpoliticsny.com

“Ghost guns” bills to Governor

“Ghost guns” bills A-613A and A-2666A passed the Assembly today. They passed the Senate last week. The bills now go to the Governor for his signature.
PoliticsPosted by
Audacy

Marijuana decriminalization bill heads to the governor’s desk

The bill that will eliminate jail time for anyone caught with a small amount of marijuana, now is in Governor John Bel Edwards’ hands to sign into law – or not. As The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports, the state Senate voted 20-17, approving Shreveport Representative Cedric Glover’s House Bill 652. The bill passed with the required 20 votes it needed.
Louisiana StateUS News and World Report

Bills Striking at Vaccine Mandate Head to Louisiana Governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican Louisiana lawmakers have taken aim at the coronavirus vaccine, sending Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards two bills that would keep state and local government agencies from mandating the immunization in order to receive certain services. Separate votes Monday gave final passage to the the...
Healthklcc.org

Oregonians Could Get Pseudoephedrine Without A Prescription Under Bill Headed To Governor

Oregonians could buy certain cold medicines without a prescription under a bill approved Monday by the Oregon Senate. People with allergies often look for remedies containing pseudoephedrine. In most states those are available over the counter and include popular brands such as Sudafed. But pseudoephedrine is also used in the production of meth, and Oregon decided more than a decade ago to require a prescription for products containing pseudoephedrine.
Politicswcbe.org

Bill To Make Connecticut First State With Free Prison Phone Calls Heads To Governor

A bill that would make Connecticut the first state in the nation to provide free prison phone calls is now headed to the governor's desk. Supporters say the cost of staying connected is just too high for inmates and their families and that the benefit of maintaining close bonds lasts longer than a prison sentence. Connecticut Public Radio's Lori Mack has this report.
Louisiana Statewestcentralsbest.com

La. college athlete endorsement bill heads to governor

BATON ROUGE, La. - A bill that would let Louisiana college athletes cash in on the use of their names, images or other likenesses passed the Legislature and is on the way to the governor’s desk. The Senate voted 35-0 Tuesday to approve the bill with amendments that had been...
Politics1230kfjb.com

Governor Signs Multiple Bills

Iowa’s governor has signed a law that forbids teaching that the United States is systemically or fundamentally racist or sexist. The ban applies to public schools, colleges and universities as well as government agencies that have diversity training. The bill does not mention a concept called “critical race theory” — but in a written statement Governor Kim Reynolds did — and Reynolds said she was glad to sign the bill and promote learning rather than the discriminatory indoctrination she says is embedded in critical race theory.
Louisiana Statewhereyat.com

Louisiana Becomes First State in Deep South to Reform its Marijuana Laws

Louisiana has joined the ranks of many states around the country that have relaxed their marijuana possession laws. With the signing of House Bill 652 into law on June 15, Governor John Bel Edwards has effectively made Louisiana the first state in the Deep South and the second across the entire South to reform its criminal marijuana laws.
Politicssafariclub.org

Connecticut Bill that Undermines International Conservation Efforts Headed to Governor’s Desk

This week, Connecticut Senate Bill 925 passed both chambers as the legislature adjourned for the year, and the bill is now headed to Governor Lamont’s desk for signature. This legislation originally sought to restrict the legal importation and possession of commonly hunted species from Africa. Before passing the Connecticut Senate in May, and thanks in part to efforts from Safari Club International (SCI), the legislation was amended to specifically exempt possession of these species when expressly authorized by federal law or permit, and for licensed taxidermists working on the species within the state.
Colorado Statebloomberglaw.com

Colorado Consumer Privacy Bill Heads to Governor for Approval (1)

Colorado would join California, Virginia as states with such laws. Colorado is likely to become the nation’s third state to enact comprehensive consumer privacy legislation after both chambers passed a bill that would give residents the right to opt out of data processing. The bill—a similar version of which unanimously...
Colorado Statekvor.com

A massive transportation bill is headed to the Governor’s desk

COLORADO — The State Legislature has passed senate bill 260, and it is now headed to the governor’s desk. The transportation bill is projected to bring in over 5-billion dollars in funding over the next decade. Nearly four billion dollars of that money will come from charging fees on things like gasoline, retail delivery, electric vehicle registration, and rideshares. It is all a part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s plan to modernize the state’s transportation system. Governor polis is expected to sign the legislation as early as next week.
Politicscentralwinews.com

Coalition urges passage of expungement bill

We urge the Wisconsin Legislature to pass Senate Bill 78/Assembly Bill 69, which would make smart, meaningful, commonsense reforms to Wisconsin’s expungement law. The legislation would allow judges to grant an expungement after a sentence is served rather than at the time of sentencing – a change that 75% of Wisconsinites support, according to a recent poll. This would give judges more information and would incentivize good behavior among individuals convicted of a crime.
Owosso, MIArgus Press

Bill to improve access to trades training heads to governor

LANSING — Legislation sponsored by State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, encouraging skilled trades apprenticeship programs in high schools is on its way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk following unanimous passage in the Michigan Senate. The bill aligns the state with current federal workforce mandates to allow federal funds to be...
Politicsaudacy.com

Bill to require national anthem at games heads to governor

Lawmakers have agreed that Louisiana should require athletic events held in a taxpayer-financed venue to start with the playing of the national anthem. A 34-1 vote of the Senate on Tuesday sent the measure to the governor’s desk for consideration. The House earlier had voted 74-11 for the proposal. Senate Republican leader Sharon Hewitt said she offered the bill to honor Louisiana’s veterans.