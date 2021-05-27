newsbreak-logo
Science

Noncanonical crRNAs derived from host transcripts enable multiplexable RNA detection by Cas9

By Chunlei Jiao, Sahil Sharma, Gaurav Dugar, Natalia L. Peeck, Thorsten Bischler, Franziska Wimmer, Yanying Yu, Lars Barquist, Christoph Schoen, Oliver Kurzai, Cynthia M. Sharma, cynthia.sharma@uni-wuerzburg.de, chase.beisel@helmholtz-hiri.de, Chase L. Beisel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScience, abe7106, this issue p. 941; see also abi9335, p. 914. CRISPR-Cas systems recognize foreign genetic material using CRISPR RNAs (crRNAs). In type II systems, a trans-activating crRNA (tracrRNA) hybridizes to crRNAs to drive their processing and utilization by Cas9. While analyzing Cas9-RNA complexes from Campylobacter jejuni, we discovered tracrRNA hybridizing to cellular RNAs, leading to formation of “noncanonical” crRNAs capable of guiding DNA targeting by Cas9. Our discovery inspired the engineering of reprogrammed tracrRNAs that link the presence of any RNA of interest to DNA targeting with different Cas9 orthologs. This capability became the basis for a multiplexable diagnostic platform termed LEOPARD (leveraging engineered tracrRNAs and on-target DNAs for parallel RNA detection). LEOPARD allowed simultaneous detection of RNAs from different viruses in one test and distinguished severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and its D614G (Asp614→Gly) variant with single-base resolution in patient samples.

The Associated Press

NanoString’s GeoMx Mouse Whole Transcriptome Atlas Expands Leadership in Spatial Genomics by Enabling Genome-Wide RNA Profiling

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2021-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the commercial availability of the Mouse Whole Transcriptome Atlas (WTA) for spatial analysis research using the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP). This launch extends the GeoMx RNA portfolio, which combines the power of spatial biology and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), to enable full transcriptome spatial RNA and high-plex protein analysis on the GeoMx DSP.
ScienceNature.com

RTEL1 influences the abundance and localization of TERRA RNA

Telomere repeat containing RNAs (TERRAs) are a family of long non-coding RNAs transcribed from the subtelomeric regions of eukaryotic chromosomes. TERRA transcripts can form R-loops at chromosome ends; however the importance of these structures or the regulation of TERRA expression and retention in telomeric R-loops remain unclear. Here, we show that the RTEL1 (Regulator of Telomere Length 1) helicase influences the abundance and localization of TERRA in human cells. Depletion of RTEL1 leads to increased levels of TERRA RNA while reducing TERRA-containing R loops at telomeres. In vitro, RTEL1 shows a strong preference for binding G-quadruplex structures which form in TERRA. This binding is mediated by the C-terminal region of RTEL1, and is independent of the RTEL1 helicase domain. RTEL1 binding to TERRA appears to be essential for cell viability, underscoring the importance of this function. Degradation of TERRA-containing R-loops by overexpression of RNAse H1 partially recapitulates the increased TERRA levels and telomeric instability associated with RTEL1 deficiency. Collectively, these data suggest that regulation of TERRA is a key function of the RTEL1 helicase, and that loss of that function may contribute to the disease phenotypes of patients with RTEL1 mutations.
MLSNature.com

Mitochondrial targeted meganuclease as a platform to eliminate mutant mtDNA in vivo

Diseases caused by heteroplasmic mitochondrial DNA mutations have no effective treatment or cure. In recent years, DNA editing enzymes were tested as tools to eliminate mutant mtDNA in heteroplasmic cells and tissues. Mitochondrial-targeted restriction endonucleases, ZFNs, and TALENs have been successful in shifting mtDNA heteroplasmy, but they all have drawbacks as gene therapy reagents, including: large size, heterodimeric nature, inability to distinguish single base changes, or low flexibility and effectiveness. Here we report the adaptation of a gene editing platform based on the I-CreI meganuclease known as ARCUS®. These mitochondrial-targeted meganucleases (mitoARCUS) have a relatively small size, are monomeric, and can recognize sequences differing by as little as one base pair. We show the development of a mitoARCUS specific for the mouse m.5024C>T mutation in the mt-tRNAAla gene and its delivery to mice intravenously using AAV9 as a vector. Liver and skeletal muscle show robust elimination of mutant mtDNA with concomitant restoration of mt-tRNAAla levels. We conclude that mitoARCUS is a potential powerful tool for the elimination of mutant mtDNA.
ScienceNature.com

Detecting and phasing minor single-nucleotide variants from long-read sequencing data

Cellular genetic heterogeneity is common in many biological conditions including cancer, microbiome, and co-infection of multiple pathogens. Detecting and phasing minor variants play an instrumental role in deciphering cellular genetic heterogeneity, but they are still difficult tasks because of technological limitations. Recently, long-read sequencing technologies, including those by Pacific Biosciences and Oxford Nanopore, provide an opportunity to tackle these challenges. However, high error rates make it difficult to take full advantage of these technologies. To fill this gap, we introduce iGDA, an open-source tool that can accurately detect and phase minor single-nucleotide variants (SNVs), whose frequencies are as low as 0.2%, from raw long-read sequencing data. We also demonstrate that iGDA can accurately reconstruct haplotypes in closely related strains of the same species (divergence ≥0.011%) from long-read metagenomic data.
Scienceselectscience.net

Editorial Article: The breakthrough technology transforming RNA detection

Dr. Boye Schnack Nielsen is the Business and Research Manager of the Molecular Histology unit at Bioneer AS. Diagnostic tools in histopathology have traditionally focused on studying DNA and chromosome abnormalities and measuring protein levels. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and microarrays, that leverage the stability of DNA and protein molecules respectively, have become established gold standards to study molecular profiles in various diseases. However, molecular scientists have long been aware that they are losing out on clinically relevant information when they are skipping the rich context that RNA analysis provides in variations of gene expression patterns.
ScienceNature.com

Genome-wide CRISPR/Cas9 deletion screen defines mitochondrial gene essentiality and identifies routes for tumour cell viability in hypoxia

Mitochondria are typically essential for the viability of eukaryotic cells, and utilize oxygen and nutrients (e.g. glucose) to perform key metabolic functions that maintain energetic homeostasis and support proliferation. Here we provide a comprehensive functional annotation of mitochondrial genes that are essential for the viability of a large panel (625) of tumour cell lines. We perform genome-wide CRISPR/Cas9 deletion screening in normoxia-glucose, hypoxia-glucose and normoxia-galactose conditions, and identify both unique and overlapping genes whose loss influences tumour cell viability under these different metabolic conditions. We discover that loss of certain oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) genes (e.g. SDHC) improves tumour cell growth in hypoxia-glucose, but reduces growth in normoxia, indicating a metabolic switch in OXPHOS gene function. Moreover, compared to normoxia-glucose, loss of genes involved in energy-consuming processes that are energetically demanding, such as translation and actin polymerization, improve cell viability under both hypoxia-glucose and normoxia-galactose. Collectively, our study defines mitochondrial gene essentiality in tumour cells, highlighting that essentiality is dependent on the metabolic environment, and identifies routes for regulating tumour cell viability in hypoxia.
ScienceNature.com

Pareto optimality between growth-rate and lag-time couples metabolic noise to phenotypic heterogeneity in Escherichia coli

Despite mounting evidence that in clonal bacterial populations, phenotypic variability originates from stochasticity in gene expression, little is known about noise-shaping evolutionary forces and how expression noise translates to phenotypic differences. Here we developed a high-throughput assay that uses a redox-sensitive dye to couple growth of thousands of bacterial colonies to their respiratory activity and show that in Escherichia coli, noisy regulation of lower glycolysis and citric acid cycle is responsible for large variations in respiratory metabolism. We found that these variations are Pareto optimal to maximization of growth rate and minimization of lag time, two objectives competing between fermentative and respiratory metabolism. Metabolome-based analysis revealed the role of respiratory metabolism in preventing the accumulation of toxic intermediates of branched chain amino acid biosynthesis, thereby supporting early onset of cell growth after carbon starvation. We propose that optimal metabolic tradeoffs play a key role in shaping and preserving phenotypic heterogeneity and adaptation to fluctuating environments.
ScienceNature.com

Berberine modulates hyper-inflammation in mouse macrophages stimulated with polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid via calcium-CHOP/STAT pathway

Berberine is a well-known quaternary ammonium salt that is usually found in the roots of such plants as Phellodendron amurense and Coptis chinensis. However, the effects of berberine on double-stranded RNA (dsRNA)-induced macrophages have not been fully reported. In this study, we examined the anti-inflammatory effects of berberine on dsRNA [polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid; poly I:C]-induced macrophages. Levels of nitric oxide (NO), Prostaglandin E2 (PGE2), first apoptosis signal receptor (Fas; CD95), cytokines, intracellular calcium, phosphorylated I-kappa-B-alpha (IkB-α), phosphorylated p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK), phosphorylated ERK1/2, phosphorylated signal transducer and activated transcription 3 (STAT3), and mRNA expression of inflammatory genes in poly I:C-induced RAW 264.7 mouse macrophages were evaluated. Berberine significantly inhibited the production of NO, PGE2, Fas, GM-CSF, LIF, LIX, RANTES, and MIP-2 as well as calcium release in poly I:C-induced RAW 264.7 cells at concentrations of up to 50 μM. Berberine also significantly inhibited the phosphorylation of p38 MAPK, ERK1/2, IkB-α, and STAT3 in poly I:C-induced RAW 264.7 cells. Additionally, berberine significantly decreased the mRNA expressions of Chop (GADD153), Stat1, Stat3, and Fas in poly I:C-induced RAW 264.7 cells. Taken together, berberine has anti-inflammatory properties related to its inhibition of NO, PGE2, Fas, GM-CSF, LIF, LIX, RANTES, and MIP-2 in dsRNA-induced macrophages via the endoplasmic reticulum stress-related calcium-CHOP/STAT pathway.
ChemistryNature.com

Revealing the etching process of water-soluble Au nanoclusters at the molecular level

Etching (often considered as decomposition) is one of the key considerations in the synthesis, storage, and application of metal nanoparticles. However, the underlying chemistry of their etching process still remains elusive. Here, we use real-time electrospray ionization mass spectrometry to study the reaction dynamics and size/structure evolution of all the stable intermediates during the etching of water-soluble thiolate-protected gold nanoclusters (Au NCs), which reveal an unusual “recombination” process in the oxidative reaction environment after the initial decomposition process. Interestingly, the sizes of NC species grow larger and their ligand-to-metal ratios become higher during this recombination process, which are distinctly different from that observed in the reductive growth of Au NCs (e.g., lower ligand-to-metal ratios with increasing sizes). The etching chemistry revealed in this study provides molecular-level understandings on how metal nanoparticles transform under the oxidative reaction environment, providing efficient synthetic strategies for new NC species through the etching reactions.
WildlifeNature.com

Aging affects artemisinin synthesis in Artemisia annua

Artemisinin (ART) is the most effective component in malaria treatment, however, the extremely low content restricts its clinical application. Therefore, it is urgent to increase the yield of ART. ART gradually accumulates with aging, small RNA (sRNA) and transcriptome analysis were applied on the leaves of 2-week-old (2 w) and 3-month-old (3 m) A. annua respectively. Among all the annotated sRNAs, 125 were upregulated and 128 downregulated in the 3 m sample compared to the 2 w one. Whereas 2183 genes were upregulated and 2156 downregulated. Notably, the level of miR156 and several annotated miRNAs gradually decreased while SPLs increased. In addition, the genes on ART biosynthesis pathway were significantly upregulated including ADS, CYP71AV1, ADH1, DBR2 and ALDH1, and so were the positive transcription factors like AaERF1, AaORA and AaWRKY1 indicating that age influences the ART biosynthesis by activating the expression of the synthesizing genes as well as positive transcription factors. This study contributes to reveal the regulatory effects of age on ART biosynthesis both in sRNA and transcription levels.
ScienceScience Now

Membrane-confined liquid-liquid phase separation toward artificial organelles

As the basic unit of life, cells are compartmentalized microreactors with molecularly crowded microenvironments. The quest to understand the cell origin inspires the design of synthetic analogs to mimic their functionality and structural complexity. In this work, we integrate membraneless coacervate microdroplets, a prototype of artificial organelles, into a proteinosome to build hierarchical protocells that may serve as a more realistic model of cellular organization. The protocell subcompartments can sense extracellular signals, take actions in response to these stimuli, and adapt their physicochemical behaviors. The tiered protocells are also capable of enriching biomolecular reactants within the confined organelles, thereby accelerating enzymatic reactions. The ability of signal processing inside protocells allows us to design the Boolean logic gates (NOR and NAND) using biochemical inputs. Our results highlight possible exploration of protocell-community signaling and render a flexible synthetic platform to study complex metabolic reaction networks and embodied chemical computation.
ScienceNature.com

Robust learning from noisy, incomplete, high-dimensional experimental data via physically constrained symbolic regression

Machine learning offers an intriguing alternative to first-principle analysis for discovering new physics from experimental data. However, to date, purely data-driven methods have only proven successful in uncovering physical laws describing simple, low-dimensional systems with low levels of noise. Here we demonstrate that combining a data-driven methodology with some general physical principles enables discovery of a quantitatively accurate model of a non-equilibrium spatially extended system from high-dimensional data that is both noisy and incomplete. We illustrate this using an experimental weakly turbulent fluid flow where only the velocity field is accessible. We also show that this hybrid approach allows reconstruction of the inaccessible variables – the pressure and forcing field driving the flow.
Sciencearxiv.org

Unsupervised mapping of phase diagrams of 2D systems from infinite projected entangled-pair states via deep anomaly detection

We demonstrate how to map out the phase diagram of a two dimensional quantum many body system with no prior physical knowledge by applying deep anomaly detection to ground states from infinite projected entangled pair state simulations. As a benchmark, the phase diagram of the 2D frustrated bilayer Heisenberg model is analyzed, which exhibits a second-order and two first-order quantum phase transitions. We show that in order to get a good qualitative picture of the transition lines, it suffices to use data from the cost-efficient simple update optimization. Results are further improved by post-selecting ground-states based on their energy at the cost of contracting the tensor network once. Moreover, we show that the mantra of "more training data leads to better results" is not true here and that, in principle, one training example suffices for this learning task.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Validation of a multiplex flow immunoassay for detection of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in dried blood spots

PLoS One. 2021 May 28;16(5):e0252621. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0252621. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Dried blood spots (DBS) are an established specimen type for clinical testing given their low cost, ease of collection and storage, and convenient shipping capabilities through the postal system. These attributes are complementary to the expansion of SARS-CoV-2 serologic testing, which may be used to inform community seroprevalence rates.
ChemistryScience Now

Two ligand-binding sites in CO-reducing V nitrogenase reveal a general mechanistic principle

Besides its role in biological nitrogen fixation, vanadium-containing nitrogenase also reduces carbon monoxide (CO) to hydrocarbons, in analogy to the industrial Fischer-Tropsch process. The protein yields 93% of ethylene (C2H4), implying a C–C coupling step that mandates the simultaneous binding of two CO at the active site FeV cofactor. Spectroscopic data indicated multiple CO binding events, but structural analyses of Mo and V nitrogenase only confirmed a single site. Here, we report the structure of a two CO-bound state of V nitrogenase at 1.05 Å resolution, with one μ-bridging and one terminal CO molecule. This additional, specific ligand binding site suggests a mechanistic route for CO reduction and hydrocarbon formation, as well as a second access pathway for protons required during the reaction. Moreover, carbonyls are strong-field ligands that are chemically similar to mechanistically relevant hydrides that may be formed and used in a fully analogous fashion.
Sciencearxiv.org

Estimates of maize plant density from UAV RGB images using Faster-RCNN detection model: impact of the spatial resolution

Early-stage plant density is an essential trait that determines the fate of a genotype under given environmental conditions and management practices. The use of RGB images taken from UAVs may replace traditional visual counting in fields with improved throughput, accuracy and access to plant localization. However, high-resolution (HR) images are required to detect small plants present at early stages. This study explores the impact of image ground sampling distance (GSD) on the performances of maize plant detection at 3-5 leaves stage using Faster-RCNN. Data collected at HR (GSD=0.3cm) over 6 contrasted sites were used for model training. Two additional sites with images acquired both at high and low (GSD=0.6cm) resolution were used for model evaluation. Results show that Faster-RCNN achieved very good plant detection and counting (rRMSE=0.08) performances when native HR images are used both for training and validation. Similarly, good performances were observed (rRMSE=0.11) when the model is trained over synthetic low-resolution (LR) images obtained by down-sampling the native training HR images, and applied to the synthetic LR validation images. Conversely, poor performances are obtained when the model is trained on a given spatial resolution and applied to another spatial resolution. Training on a mix of HR and LR images allows to get very good performances on the native HR (rRMSE=0.06) and synthetic LR (rRMSE=0.10) images. However, very low performances are still observed over the native LR images (rRMSE=0.48), mainly due to the poor quality of the native LR images. Finally, an advanced super-resolution method based on GAN (generative adversarial network) that introduces additional textural information derived from the native HR images was applied to the native LR validation images. Results show some significant improvement (rRMSE=0.22) compared to bicubic up-sampling approach.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Tracking Receptor Proteins to Unveil Molecular Basis of Memory and Learning

Scientists from Japan employ a novel two-step method of labeling neurotransmitter receptor proteins to track their localization efficiently. The neurons in our nervous system “talk” to each other by sending and receiving chemical messages called neurotransmitters. This communication is facilitated by cell membrane proteins called receptors, which pick up neurotransmitters and relay them across cells. In a recent study published in Nature Communications, scientists from Japan report their findings on the dynamics of receptors, which can enable understanding of the processes of memory formation and learning.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Development and Validation of a Duplex qPCR Assay for the Detection of Residual Sf9 Host Cell DNA and Baculovirus DNA

Senior Manager, Research and Development, Pharmaceutical Analytics, Thermo Fisher Scientific. Current regulatory authorities (WHO, EMA and US FDA) limited the accepted amounts of residual DNA in biological products making it extremely important to have a sensitive method of quantifying residual host cell DNA. Among the methods of detecting residual DNA, qPCR is the most widely used for residual DNA quantitation due to its sensitivity, accuracy, precision, and time-saving capability.
EngineeringGenomeWeb

New Algorithms Enable Direct Nanopore-Based Detection of Additional RNA Modifications

NEW YORK – New algorithms developed at Spain's Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) enable the direct detection of two additional RNA modification classes using nanopore sequencing. Moreover, the researchers have devised a way to predict whether a specific RNA molecule was modified, not just a position across several RNA strands, enabling quantitative analysis of RNA modification dynamics.