Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Game 2 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 3 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Game 2 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Toronto Blue Jays (24-23) will take on the New York Yankees (28-20) in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 7:35 PM ET. Toronto will try to win this game after losing six of their last seven outings. The Blue Jays scored 18 runs in its last three contests and four or more runs in five of their last 6 matches. First Baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored a total of 58 hits and 41 RBIs in leading Toronto. Second Baseman Marcus Semien and Shortstop Bo Bichette combined for a total of 108 hits and 57 RBIs. In Game 1 of a series against the Yankees, the Blue Jays won at 6-2. Starter Steven Matz gave up 6 hits but allowed only one earned run with zero walks and struck out 10 batters of the Yanks in pitching for 6.2 innings.

