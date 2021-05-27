newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Culture and posttraumatic stress

By Tage S. Rai, Find this author on PubMed
Science Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is unclear whether posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a universal response to violence found everywhere or if it is culturally specific to certain parts of the world. Zefferman and Mathew interviewed warriors among the Turkana, a population of subsistence pastoralists living in Kenya. Compared with a sample of American military servicemembers who had been treated for PTSD, Turkana were equally likely to experience reactive symptoms such as hypervigilance, which may be more sensitive to experiences of danger, but they were less likely to experience depressive symptoms such as detachment and loss of interest, which may be related to feelings of moral violation. These findings suggest that symptoms of PTSD directly tied to dangers of combat may be universal, whereas the symptoms tied to the morality of combat may be more culturally variable.

science.sciencemag.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morality#Kenya#Violence#World Culture#American Culture#U S A#Depressive Symptoms#Reactive Symptoms#Feelings#Combat#Experiences#Hypervigilance#Sci#Natl Acad#Population#Dangers#Proc#Moral Violation#Subsistence Pastoralists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
PTSD
Related
Mental Healthcisco.com

Dealing with stress, burnout and mental health

In the latest episode of the Security Stories podcast, we welcome three leaders from Cisco Talos for a discussion on mental health, stress and burnout. Check it out on your podcast platform of choice, available via the Security Stories webpage. Joining myself, Ben Nahoney and Sana Yousef, are Matt Watchinski,...
Mental Healthwunc.org

Episode Three: The Stress Threshold

This episode looks at what happens to our minds and bodies when we experience burnout. It examines why solutions like “focus on self care” don’t go far enough, and how thinking about burnout as a social justice issue is a more helpful framework for understanding its impact and finding solutions.
Healthspectacularmag.com

Is Stress Keeping You Awake At Night?

Can’t get to sleep at night? There are so many things that can cause insomnia from an uncomfortable bed to poor diet and exercise. However, one of the most common things that stop people from getting to sleep is stress. Stress is the body’s coping mechanism for dealing with fight...
Mental Healthgrizzlygazettegfhs.com

Zoom is not Helping Students’ Stress Levels

Many people suffer from stress, whether it’s from school or personal things in their life and if it continues, it can affect your life immensely. Zoom classes are not helping this year. Stress is a normal part of life but if not dealt with, it can be damaging. Over time,...
Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Mind changing stress reducers

Sturgeon Bay Psychologist Dr. Dennis White says stress management can be controlled by challenging your thinking. He says that we are consistently talking to ourselves in our heads. Our thoughts can be a mixture of rational and irrational ones. Dr. White recommends challenging your thoughts when they may not be...
Mental Healthshrm.org

Tackling Workplace Stress and Depression

Employees are struggling with depression and anxiety, and some employers are stepping up to support them. HR professionals have learned a lot of lessons during the COVID-19 pandemic that they will carry forward as workplaces reopen and workers settle into new hybrid-work routines. According to a May 2020 Willis Towers...
Jobssafetyandhealthmagazine.com

Feeling stressed at work?

Increased workloads, long hours, layoffs, work-life balance – these are just some of the reasons why you might be feeling stressed at work. And you’re not alone: Results of a survey conducted by the American Psychological Association in January show that 84% of U.S. adults were experiencing at least one emotion associated with prolonged stress, including anxiousness, sadness and anger.
Malta, NYTimes Union

Relief Room is perfect for pandemic stress

According to mental health experts, one silver lining of the pandemic is a reduction in the stigma related to formerly taboo topics like trauma, anxiety and depression. Because so many people of all ages have struggled with psychological challenges during the past year, people are talking about mental health more openly and seeking help without shame.
Mental HealthColumbus Telegram

Coping in stressful situations

Everyone responds differently to stress related to a disease outbreak, financial crisis, natural disaster or another traumatic event. Health care workers and first responders, older and at-risk adults, people with mental or behavioral health conditions, or anyone experiencing high levels of anxiety and fear may respond strongly to the stress of a crisis.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Stress Pandemic: Collapse or Cure?

The U.S. was already facing a stress epidemic. COVID and other crises have since exacerbated it. Stress can harm mental and physical health, and individuals can aim to cultivate resilience. Resolving the stress pandemic will require societal efforts in addition to individual responses. Looking back, it was clear that this...
Mental HealthAugusta Free Press

Tips for caregivers on handling stress

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Caregivers take upon themselves a massive responsibility as they dedicate their lives towards long-term care for others. And yes, many aspects of caregiving feel rewarding as they provide assistance and hope to those who need it the most. However, the work can...
Mental Healthcoastreportonline.com

OCC students give mental health tips for pandemic depression, anxiety

Being a student during a global pandemic has taken its toll on many students throughout the past year, forcing them not only to adapt to the new online format that school has taken on, but to also change how they cope with mental issues brought on by the stressors from everything that has happened for this past year.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Pandemic Stress Supercharges Personal Growth

Among people who reported high pandemic stress, 77% also experienced one or more positive changes as a result of COVID-19. Post-traumatic growth has previously been recorded in survivors of wars, natural disasters, and life-threatening illnesses. You can promote growth in your own life by seeking social support, reframing events in...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Difference Between Stress and an Anxiety Disorder

Many tend to confuse stress with anxiety disorders, but they are not the same. Stress is temporary, but anxiety disorders are ongoing and may require treatment. Re-entry anxiety describes the fear associated with returning to "normal," pre-pandemic routines as businesses reopen. It’s no secret that after a year of social...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Sleep Strategies for Adults with ADHD

Sleep problems are common for adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). But there are ways to improve your sleep. Adults with ADHD can experience a number of sleep problems, including trouble falling asleep and staying asleep. After a night of restlessness and lack of sleep, adults may also experience...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Am I Stressed or Anxious?

Stress and anxiety can have similar symptoms, but there are several differences to be aware of. Increasing you self-awareness and understanding your behavioral patterns can help reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety. Understanding strategies for stress and anxiety allows proactive rather than reactive responses. I am often asked, “What is...
Mental HealthForbes

Chronic Stress: Symptoms and Treatment

From traffic jams to a health scare to major work deadlines, life brings plenty of stressful moments. Some degree of stress is normal, but if feelings of being overwhelmed persist and affect your mental, emotional or physical health, you may be dealing with a chronic case that requires thoughtful intervention.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

What Goes On in the Brain of a Person with Depression

People with depression may experience similar changes in brain activity despite different profiles of symptoms. One common mechanism implicated in depression is the default mode network and how people build a sense of self. Ongoing research suggests that psychedelics may be of value against depression by neurally enabling a “reset”...
Mental Healthmcphersonweeklynews.com

Free case study on stress management

The training for managers has influenced management practices and the way stress-related issues can be raised and dealt with effectively.Download & Upload all your free MBA Case Studies and MBA Case Study for Free..9 million days of sickness absence in 2014-15, with, on average, 23 days lost per person A conversational sequence for a brief motivational interview was presented in this case study.The National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors (NASMHPD) defines case management as “a range of services provided to assist and support individuals in developing their skills to gain access to needed medical, behavioral health, housing, employment, social.Stress produces numerous symptoms which vary according to persons, situations, and severity.Org 39 | Page 75% - 100% stress.Therefore, the finding that increased use of specialized labor—hospitalists, in this case—leads to increased efficiency is consistent with generally accepted management model theory.Evidence of a strong policy on stress management was clear in all the case study organisations participating in this study.I am also curious to know how hospitalists are faring with respect to stress, burnout, and moral injury The theory on Diversity Management as discussed in this walmart case study is based on the Diversity and people management mechanisms issued in Walmart.Many students live in a cluttered place, and this can have negative effects on grades.Also evident from the research literature and from the case study.Process of discovery essay essay contest knights of columbus case study on send child.This case study on workplace stress shows how the evidence base for occupational health underpinned a successful intervention.A majority of America’s nurses admit they are stressed out, consuming too much junk food and getting too little sleep, says a Ball State University study.For example, managers in NPS already had structured one-to-ones with staff on a monthly basis (this is common in social work and criminal justice organisations and called ‘supervision’) be promising for future studies on stress management, a free case study on stress management variety of contributing factors were cited.Welcome to the Free Management Library, one of the world's largest, free, online libraries about personal, professional, business and organizational development.Her suicide note cited that her battle with depression led her to take this extreme step Indeed, some studies show that personality traits such as optimism and pessimism can affect many areas of your health and well-being.CEOs leading larger, faster-growing firms tend to make highly structured strategic decisions and use more analytical deliberation.The positive thinking that usually comes with optimism is a key part of effective stress management.For experience stress management professionals, you will find added tools, concept and programs to enhance what you are already doing.In educational institutions it is necessary for students to understand the learning stress and stress management strategies therefore the present research in focusing on "A Study of Learning Stress and Stress Management Strategies of the Student of the Islamia University Bahawalpur".Adults reporting high stress levels are less likely than those reporting low stress levels to say they exercise at least once weekly (54.
Yogathelesabre.com

Don’t stress your tests!

With the end of the school year coming at us all in full force, there also comes the dreaded finals. Many students are studying for hours on hours just to do well on one test. Whether you are worried about your GPA, overall grades, parents, or life, here are some ways to let go of your stress.