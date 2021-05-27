newsbreak-logo
'Civility is a culture and I am with that culture': Director Priyadarshan comes out in support of actor Prithviraj

By Kerala Kaumudi
keralakaumudi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Priyadarshan has come out in support of actor Prithviraj, who has criticized the Lakshadweep administrator's stance. Through a note on his Facebook, the director points out that all human beings living in a society can have stands and opinions and that the health of a democratic society lies in the freedom to express them. Priyadarshan says that although everyone has the freedom to disagree with those views, it is not acceptable to respond to it in an indecent manner. — "Civility is a culture and I am with that culture. Like everyone with a culture and sense of democracy, I reject the rude response to Prithviraj. What happened should never have happened", Priyadarshan wrote on Facebook.

