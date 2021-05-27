Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Role of the ionic environment in enhancing the activity of reacting molecules in zeolite pores

By Niklas Pfriem, Peter H. Hintermeier, Sebastian Eckstein, Sungmin Kim, Qiang Liu, Hui Shi, Lara Milakovic, Yuanshuai Liu, Gary L. Haller, Eszter Baráth, Yue Liu, yue.liu@tum.de, johannes.lercher@tum.de, Johannes A. Lercher
Science Now
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Tailoring the molecular environment around catalytically active sites allows for the enhancement of catalytic reactivity through a hitherto unexplored pathway. In zeolites, the presence of water creates an ionic environment via the formation of hydrated hydronium ions and the negatively charged framework aluminum tetrahedra. The high density of cation-anion pairs determined by the aluminum concentration of a zeolite induces a high local ionic strength that increases the excess chemical potential of sorbed and uncharged organic reactants. Charged transition states (carbocations for example) are stabilized, which reduces the energy barrier and leads to higher reaction rates. Using the intramolecular dehydration of cyclohexanol on H-MFI zeolites in water, we quantitatively show an enhancement of the reaction rate by the presence of high ionic strength as well as show potential limitations of this strategy.

science.sciencemag.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Molecules#Ionic Strength#Chemical Reactions#Cyclohexanol#Ionic Environment#Hydrated Hydronium Ions#Catalytic Reactivity#H Mfi Zeolites#Aluminum#Strategy#Cation Anion Pairs#Charged Transition States#Zeolite Pores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
ChemistryScience Now

Photocatalytic C–H activation and the subtle role of chlorine radical complexation in reactivity

You are currently viewing the abstract. The functionalization of methane, ethane, and other alkanes derived from fossil fuels is a central goal in the chemical enterprise. Recently, a photocatalytic system comprising [CeIVCl5(OR)]2− [CeIV, cerium(IV); OR, –OCH3 or –OCCl2CH3] was disclosed. The system was reportedly capable of alkane activation by alkoxy radicals (RO•) formed by CeIV–OR bond photolysis. In this work, we present evidence that the reported carbon-hydrogen (C–H) activation of alkanes is instead mediated by the photocatalyst [NEt4]2[CeCl6] (NEt4+, tetraethylammonium), and RO• are not intermediates. Spectroscopic analyses and kinetics were investigated for C–H activation to identify chlorine radical (Cl•) generation as the rate-limiting step. Density functional theory calculations support the formation of [Cl•][alcohol] adducts when alcohols are present, which can manifest a masked RO• character. This result serves as an important cautionary note for interpretation of radical trapping experiments.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Spin Seebeck effect of correlated magnetic molecules

In this paper we investigate the spin-resolved thermoelectric properties of strongly correlated molecular junctions in the linear response regime. The magnetic molecule is modeled by a single orbital level to which the molecular core spin is attached by an exchange interaction. Using the numerical renormalization group method we analyze the behavior of the (spin) Seebeck effect, heat conductance and figure of merit for different model parameters of the molecule. We show that the thermopower strongly depends on the strength and type of the exchange interaction as well as the molecule's magnetic anisotropy. When the molecule is coupled to ferromagnetic leads, the thermoelectric properties reveal an interplay between the spin-resolved tunneling processes and intrinsic magnetic properties of the molecule. Moreover, in the case of finite spin accumulation in the leads, the system exhibits the spin Seebeck effect. We demonstrate that a considerable spin Seebeck effect can develop when the molecule exhibits an easy-plane magnetic anisotropy, while the sign of the spin thermopower depends on the type and magnitude of the molecule's exchange interaction.
ChemistryNature.com

The carbonization of aromatic molecules with three-dimensional structures affords carbon materials with controlled pore sizes at the Ångstrom-level

Carbon materials with controlled pore sizes at the nanometer level have been obtained by template methods, chemical vapor desorption, and extraction of metals from carbides. However, to produce porous carbons with controlled pore sizes at the Ångstrom-level, syntheses that are simple, versatile, and reproducible are desired. Here, we report a synthetic method to prepare porous carbon materials with pore sizes that can be precisely controlled at the Ångstrom-level. Heating first induces thermal polymerization of selected three-dimensional aromatic molecules as the carbon sources, further heating results in extremely high carbonization yields (>86%). The porous carbon obtained from a tetrabiphenylmethane structure has a larger pore size (4.40 Å) than those from a spirobifluorene (4.07 Å) or a tetraphenylmethane precursor (4.05 Å). The porous carbon obtained from tetraphenylmethane is applied as an anode material for sodium-ion battery.
Sciencearxiv.org

Predicting antimicrobial activity of conjugated oligoelectrolyte molecules via machine learning

New antibiotics are needed to battle growing antibiotic resistance, but the development process from hit, to lead, and ultimately to a useful drug, takes decades. Although progress in molecular property prediction using machine-learning methods has opened up new pathways for aiding the antibiotics development process, many existing solutions rely on large datasets and finding structural similarities to existing antibiotics. Challenges remain in modelling of unconventional antibiotics classes that are drawing increasing research attention. In response, we developed an antimicrobial activity prediction model for conjugated oligoelectrolyte molecules, a new class of antibiotics that lacks extensive prior structure-activity relationship studies. Our approach enables us to predict minimum inhibitory concentration for E. coli K12, with 21 molecular descriptors selected by recursive elimination from a set of 5,305 descriptors. This predictive model achieves an R2 of 0.65 with no prior knowledge of the underlying mechanism. We find the molecular representation optimum for the domain is the key to good predictions of antimicrobial activity. In the case of conjugated oligoelectrolytes, a representation reflecting the 3-dimensional shape of the molecules is most critical. Although it is demonstrated with a specific example of conjugated oligoelectrolytes, our proposed approach for creating the predictive model can be readily adapted to other novel antibiotic candidate domains.
ChemistryPhys.org

Novel Raman method captures target molecules in small gaps actively

Recently, Professor Yang Liangbao, from the Institute of Health and Medical Technology, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS), developed a general surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) method for actively capturing target molecules in small gaps based on nano-capillary pumping model. Relevant results were detailed in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
Chemistrychemistryworld.com

Reaction between ultracold molecules reveals limits of quantum statistics

Researchers in the US and China have unveiled results in ultracold potassium rubidium dimers, showing for the first time how quantum effects cause deviations from the quantum-statistical model, one of the canonical theories of physical chemistry. Chemical reactions are fundamentally highly complex quantum transformations of one set of electronic orbitals...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Floquet Engineering Ultracold Polar Molecules to Simulate Topological Insulators

We present a quantitative, near-term experimental blueprint for the quantum simulation of topological insulators using lattice-trapped ultracold polar molecules. In particular, we focus on the so-called Hopf insulator, which represents a three-dimensional topological state of matter existing outside the conventional tenfold way and crystalline-symmetry-based classifications of topological insulators. Its topology is protected by a \emph{linking number} invariant, which necessitates long-range spin-orbit coupled hoppings for its realization. While these ingredients have so far precluded its realization in solid state systems and other quantum simulation architectures, in a companion manuscript [1901.08597] we predict that Hopf insulators can in fact arise naturally in dipolar interacting systems. Here, we investigate a specific such architecture in lattices of polar molecules, where the effective `spin' is formed from sublattice degrees of freedom. We introduce two techniques that allow one to optimize dipolar Hopf insulators with large band gaps, and which should also be readily applicable to the simulation of other exotic bandstructures. First, we describe the use of Floquet engineering to control the range and functional form of dipolar hoppings and second, we demonstrate that molecular AC polarizabilities (under circularly polarized light) can be used to precisely tune the resonance condition between different rotational states. To verify that this latter technique is amenable to current generation experiments, we calculate from first principles the AC polarizability for $\sigma^+$ light for ${}^{40}$K$^{87}$Rb. Finally, we show that experiments are capable of detecting the unconventional topology of the Hopf insulator by varying the termination of the lattice at its edges, which gives rise to three distinct classes of edge mode spectra.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Solubility of ionic surfactants below their Krafft point in mixed micellar solutions: Phase diagrams for methyl ester sulfonates and nonionic cosurfactants

Krassimir D. Danov, Rumyana D. Stanimirova, Peter A. Kralchevsky, Tatiana G. Slavova, Veronika I. Yavrukova, Yee Wei Ung, Emily Tan, Hui Xu, Jordan T. Petkov. Many ionic surfactants with wide applications in personal-care and house-hold detergency show limited water solubility at lower temperatures (Krafft point). This drawback can be overcome by using mixed solutions, where the ionic surfactant is incorporated in mixed micelles with another surfactant, which is soluble at lower temperatures. The solubility and electrolytic conductivity for a binary surfactant mixture of anionic methyl ester sulfonates (MES) with nonionic alkyl polyglucoside and alkyl polyoxyethylene ether at 5 deg C during long-term storage were measured. Phase diagrams were established; a general theoretical model for their explanation was developed and checked experimentally. The binary and ternary phase diagrams for studied surfactant mixtures include phase domains: mixed micelles; micelles and crystallites; crystallites, and molecular solution. The proposed general methodology, which utilizes the equations of molecular thermodynamics at minimum number of experimental measurements, is convenient for construction of such phase diagrams. The results could increase the range of applicability of MES-surfactants with relatively high Krafft temperature, but with various useful properties such as excellent biodegradability and skin compatibility; stability in hard water; good wetting and cleaning performance.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Scientists to present new findings on atoms, molecules, and optics

Tuesday, May 25, 2021--Physicists will share work on atoms, simple molecules, electrons, and light--and how they all interact--during the 52nd Annual Meeting of the American Physical Society Division of Atomic, Molecular and Optical Physics (DAMOP). Held May 31 through June 4, 2021, the virtual meeting features subjects ranging from the...
Chemistryarxiv.org

A decatungstate-based Ionic liquid exhibiting very low dielectric constant suitable for acting as solvent and catalyst for oxidation of organic substrates

Yohan Martinetto (ILV), Bruce Pégot (ILV), Catherine Roch (ILV), Mohamed Haouas (ILV), Betty Cottyn (IJPB), Franck Camerel (ISCR), Jelena Jeftic (ISCR), Denis Morineau (IPR), Emmanuel Magnier (ILV), Sébastien Floquet (ILV) In this contribution, a new POM-based ionic liquid, namely (P6,6,6,14)4[W10O32], was fully characterized. Its viscosity and its very low dielectric...
ChemistryNature.com

Boosting oxygen reduction activity and enhancing stability through structural transformation of layered lithium manganese oxide

Structural degradation in manganese oxides leads to unstable electrocatalytic activity during long-term cycles. Herein, we overcome this obstacle by using proton exchange on well-defined layered Li2MnO3 with an O3-type structure to construct protonated Li2-xHxMnO3-n with a P3-type structure. The protonated catalyst exhibits high oxygen reduction reaction activity and excellent stability compared to previously reported cost-effective Mn-based oxides. Configuration interaction and density functional theory calculations indicate that Li2-xHxMnO3-n has fewer unstable O 2p holes with a Mn3.7+ valence state and a reduced interlayer distance, originating from the replacement of Li by H. The former is responsible for the structural stability, while the latter is responsible for the high transport property favorable for boosting activity. The optimization of both charge states to reduce unstable O 2p holes and crystalline structure to reduce the reaction pathway is an effective strategy for the rational design of electrocatalysts, with a likely extension to a broad variety of layered alkali-containing metal oxides.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Electrical Conductivity of Nanoscale Hydrophobic Porous Media: Surface Charge Density and Heterogeneous Pore Structure

Electrical conductivity is an inherent property of a hydrophobic porous media (HPM) and has critical applications. This research aims to provide a solution for predicting the electrical conductivity of nanoscale HPM with heterogeneous pore structure. Molecular dynamics (MD) simulations are compared with the modified Poisson-Boltzmann (MPB) model for understanding ionic charge density distributions in nanopores. The effective medium approximation (EMA) participates in calculating the effective conductance and conductivity of the nanoscale HPM. The results show that the surface charge density affects the ionic density profiles in the hydrophobic nanopores. As the pore size increases, the conductance increases. As the molarity of the aqueous electrolyte solution (AES) decreases, the conductance decreases. A phenomenon related to the conductance saturation occurred when the molarity of AES is very low. The effective conductance of an HPM increase as the coordination number increases. Finally, based on the calculated effective conductance and the heterogeneous pore structure parameters, the electrical conductivity of a nanoscale HPM is calculated.
ChemistryNature.com

Giant enhancement of THz-frequency optical nonlinearity by phonon polariton in ionic crystals

The field of nonlinear optics has grown substantially in past decades, leading to tremendous progress in fundamental research and revolutionized applications. Traditionally, the optical nonlinearity for a light wave at frequencies beyond near-infrared is observed with very high peak intensity, as in most materials only the electronic nonlinearity dominates while ionic contribution is negligible. However, it was shown that the ionic contribution to nonlinearity can be much larger than the electronic one in microwave experiments. In the terahertz (THz) regime, phonon polariton may assist to substantially trigger the ionic nonlinearity of the crystals, so as to enhance even more the nonlinear optical susceptibility. Here, we experimentally demonstrate a giant second-order optical nonlinearity at THz frequency, orders of magnitude higher than that in the visible and microwave regimes. Different from previous work, the phonon-light coupling is achieved under a phase-matching setting, and the dynamic process of nonlinear THz generation is directly observed in a thin-film waveguide using a time-resolved imaging technique. Furthermore, a nonlinear modification to the Huang equations is proposed to explain the observed nonlinearity enhancement. This work brings about an effective approach to achieve high nonlinearity in ionic crystals, promising for applications in THz nonlinear technologies.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The size function of massive satellites from the $R_e-R_h$ and $M_{star}-M_h$ relations: constraining the role of environment

Lorenzo Zanisi (1), Francesco Shankar (1), Mariangela Bernardi (2), Simona Mei (3), Marc Huertas-Company (4) ((1) University of Southampton, (2) University of Pennsylvania, (3) Université de Paris, CNRS, Astroparticule et Cosmologie, (4) Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias) In previous work we showed that a semi-empirical model in which galaxies in...
HealthNature.com

Enhancer release and retargeting activates disease-susceptibility genes

The functional engagement between an enhancer and its target promoter ensures precise gene transcription1. Understanding the basis of promoter choice by enhancers has important implications for health and disease. Here we report that functional loss of a preferred promoter can release its partner enhancer to loop to and activate an alternative promoter (or alternative promoters) in the neighbourhood. We refer to this target-switching process as ‘enhancer release and retargeting’. Genetic deletion, motif perturbation or mutation, and dCas9-mediated CTCF tethering reveal that promoter choice by an enhancer can be determined by the binding of CTCF at promoters, in a cohesin-dependent manner—consistent with a model of ‘enhancer scanning’ inside the contact domain. Promoter-associated CTCF shows a lower affinity than that at chromatin domain boundaries and often lacks a preferred motif orientation or a partnering CTCF at the cognate enhancer, suggesting properties distinct from boundary CTCF. Analyses of cancer mutations, data from the GTEx project and risk loci from genome-wide association studies, together with a focused CRISPR interference screen, reveal that enhancer release and retargeting represents an overlooked mechanism that underlies the activation of disease-susceptibility genes, as exemplified by a risk locus for Parkinson’s disease (NUCKS1–RAB7L1) and three loci associated with cancer (CLPTM1L–TERT, ZCCHC7–PAX5 and PVT1–MYC).
Economytechnologynetworks.com

From Target to Molecule – A Comprehensive Guide to Antibody Discovery and Development

At least 570 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have already been progressed to the clinic by commercial companies. This process is long, with most companies taking approximately 12 years to move from the first patent filing to FDA approval. The multi-year journey may feel overwhelming, but it can be broken up into short-term goals and milestones that allow you to stay present for the full exhilarating experience.
AstronomyDiscover Mag

First Evidence of Cell Membrane Molecules in Space

(Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock) The origin of life is one the great unanswered questions in science. One piece of this puzzle is that life started on Earth 4.5 billion years ago, just a few hundred million years after the formation of the Solar System, and involved numerous critical molecular components. How did all these components come to be available so quickly?
ChemistryNature.com

Identifying molecules as biosignatures with assembly theory and mass spectrometry

The search for alien life is hard because we do not know what signatures are unique to life. We show why complex molecules found in high abundance are universal biosignatures and demonstrate the first intrinsic experimentally tractable measure of molecular complexity, called the molecular assembly index (MA). To do this we calculate the complexity of several million molecules and validate that their complexity can be experimentally determined by mass spectrometry. This approach allows us to identify molecular biosignatures from a set of diverse samples from around the world, outer space, and the laboratory, demonstrating it is possible to build a life detection experiment based on MA that could be deployed to extraterrestrial locations, and used as a complexity scale to quantify constraints needed to direct prebiotically plausible processes in the laboratory. Such an approach is vital for finding life elsewhere in the universe or creating de-novo life in the lab.
IndustryEurekAlert

Safe laboratory-made molecules for global vaccination success

Chemists at Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg have, in collaboration with colleagues from CordenPharma, succeeded for the first time in manufacturing pharmaceutical cholesterol from plant-based materials using a highly-effective technique. This means that in future it will be possible to supply large quantities of the molecule that is urgently needed for the production and administration of modern mRNA-based vaccines in order to be able to combat the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.