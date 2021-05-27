Live fast, die young

newsbreak-logo
By Beverly A. Purnell, Find this author on PubMed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAging sees many physiological changes. Studies are revealing the dynamics of the cells and molecular factors that contribute to the aging process. For example, chronological age can be estimated by comparing DNA methylation status. Anderson et al. measured DNA methylation in the baboons of Kenya's Amboseli National Park to find out whether epigenetic changes associated with aging are affected by an animal's social environment in the wild. Early adversity and social bonds did not apparently affect the epigenetic clock, but there was a signal from male social status and competitiveness. By measuring the accumulation of epigenetic markers, high-ranking dominant males appeared older than their chronological ages.

