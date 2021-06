The University of Texas has experienced many ups and downs as of late, and having to play through the gauntlet of what is the Big 12 is no easy task. The Longhorns do however have the most recent national championship win after Vince Young took down the USC dynasty in 2005. Along with having the most recent championship win, Texas also has the Big 12’s most recent championship game appearance when they took on Alabama in 2009 in what turned out to be the kickstart of the Alabama dynasty that we know today.