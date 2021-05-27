Bringing cultural awareness to mentoring

When was the last time you took a pause to reflect on all the people who have made an impact on your career and life journey? Some of these people have had a significant influence while others made their mark in smaller ways, but at important moments that mattered. These are members of your “personal advisory board” – a combination of people that have served as supporters that have advocated for you, mentors who have provided counsel, and the advisors and coaches who have motivated and sometimes challenged your thinking.