newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Bringing cultural awareness to mentoring

By Melissa McCartney, Find this author on PubMed
Science Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMentoring is a critical component for retaining diverse talent in the STEM field. However, despite their best intentions, mentors may be unaware of how racial or ethnic differences may influence their mentees' research experience. To further investigate this potential disparity, Byars-Winston and Butz developed a scale to assess cultural diversity awareness related to race and ethnicity in research-mentoring relationships informed by multicultural counseling theory and social cognitive theory. Instrument validity yielded a three-factor mentor scale assessing attitudes, behavior, and confidence and a two-factor mentee scale assessing attitudes and behavior. This scale can be used as a self-assessment to prompt mentors' reflection on their mentoring practices and to encourage new ways of acknowledging and appreciating cultural diversity in their research-mentoring relationships.

science.sciencemag.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Mentoring#Mentee#Self Assessment#Cbe#Social Awareness#Culture#Social Relationships#Ethnic Diversity#Cbe Life Sci#Educ#Mentors#Diverse Talent#Attitudes#Stem#Social Cognitive Theory#Behavior#Instrument Validity#Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Mentoring from Darkness to Colors

The word “mentoring” wasn’t in my vocabulary bank when I grew up. Largely attributed to my upbringing, since I was about 8 or 9, I cultivated this belief that help was not a common tool available to me. This belief stayed within me, unspoken, un-challenged for over 18-years where I fast forward myself as a fourth-year senior at my first job.
securitymagazine.com

Moving to measure a cyber-aware culture

We have all been served by a surly retailer whose made us feel that their job and life would be easier, if it weren’t for the customers. Alas, sometimes it feels the same applies in cybersecurity. Life would be so much better, if not for those pesky employees. We all...
Minoritiespsychologytoday.com

Color and Culture Separate Us: How Relationships Bring us Closer

We are always in a particular perspective that influences our understanding the world and relationships with other people. Acknowledging the prejudices of our subgroups allows us to grow beyond them and our beliefs and behavior to become differentiated from them. Realizing new potential perspectives and meanings makes a real difference...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

How Do I Find A Mentor?

Without our typical networking gatherings, it may feel like you’re missing out on opportunities to connect with and learn from people in your professional network, and to find a mentor. So, what can you do to connect with more senior professionals and find a mentor?. Understand what kind of mentor...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

The 5 Steps to Becoming a Mentor

No individual is an island, and we need the help of others in order to survive and accomplish our goals in life. It’s for this reason that every organization or community has a special group of individuals who are tasked with providing support to those who need it the most.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Create a ripple effect. Why more women should mentor others.

When was the last time you took a pause to reflect on all the people who have made an impact on your career and life journey? Some of these people have had a significant influence while others made their mark in smaller ways, but at important moments that mattered. These are members of your “personal advisory board” – a combination of people that have served as supporters that have advocated for you, mentors who have provided counsel, and the advisors and coaches who have motivated and sometimes challenged your thinking.
Relationship Advicethe University of Delaware

Mentors lend a hand

When Kaye Buell celebrates her graduation from the University of Delaware on Friday, May 28, the friends and family who gather will be joined by someone who has never met any of them in person — alumnus John Gaul, who has been mentoring Buell throughout her senior year. “He has...
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Owner brings a culture of literacy to community

Business name and address: Modern Tribe Bookshop & More located in “The Village at Clear Creek Plaza,” 2710 S Clear Creek Road Suite 109, in Killeen. Answer: Modern Tribe Bookshop is committed to the observation, preservation and celebration of the Creative Arts and Culture. A community hub providing quality Literary & Arts experiences through books, events, and education. We are also a plant/herb shop carrying a variety of house and desk plants and Metaphysical goodies like sage and crystals!
San Diego, CAsdsu.edu

Asian Student Organization Provides Community and Cultural Awareness

Uniting academics, culture, and networking, the Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers (SASE) chapter at San Diego State University is part of a nationally recognized organization. SASE gives students networking opportunities and academic support while providing a sense of community by focusing on Asian representation in professional fields. May is...
Boston, MAsimmons.edu

Marcela Aldaz-Matos '06MBA, '07C Brings Diverse Voices to Corporate Culture

At Simmons, I learned to value lifelong learning and to stay open to new ideas. It is actually a hard skill to develop because it requires vulnerability and admitting that you don’t always have all the answers, nor should you... A CEO or president who can take a step back, put their points of view aside and let other members of their team take charge is a true leader.
TV & Videosuri.edu

A teacher, a mentor, a treasure

KINGSTON, R.I. — May 17, 2021 — If you read the results of a research project on The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That!™, you’ll discover that the TV show and accompanying learning media have a positive impact on the ways children perceive science and scientists. There...
Educationcaelusgreenroom.com

Dow Leadership Academy Mentors

The Dow Leadership Academy supports under-represented high school students through mentorship and training in communication, social skills, leadership, and financial literacy, as well as STEM career exploration. In this installment, we hear from DLA mentors who discuss the impact the program had on them and the students. Tweet me: Hear...
Career Development & AdviceStar-Herald

Megan Hauck thankful for nursing mentors

Megan Hauck is thankful for the mentors and people who have inspired her over her six years as an LPN, and even before that time. Hauck recalls her dad, Gene Hauck, working as an EMT and wanting to go to nursing school, but putting that on the back burner as he raised three girls.
Grand Rapids, MInativenewsonline.net

Native Justice Coalition Bringing Awareness to MMIWG2S Issue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On a cool Saturday evening, some three-dozen gathered at Ah-Nab-Awan Park that sits between the Grand River and the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in downtown Grand Rapids for MMIWG2S event that included speakers and then finally a vigil. The event was part of a month-long...
Los Angeles, CAtheroundupnews.com

Peer-to-Peer mentor program

It’s been nearly one year since Pierce College has held on campus classes and activities, yet the Peer-To-Peer mentor program still is working to make the transition as smooth as possible for first year college students. Sidra Bahadar, who has been the coordinator of the Peer-To-Peer mentor program for nearly...
MinoritiesHammond Daily Star

Changing a culture

It’s been a year since the world witnessed Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. In the year since Floyd’s murder, this nation has engaged in a racial reckoning, the likes of which we haven’t seen in decades. In a sign of the criminal justice system working, Chauvin, of course,...
Relationship Advicediagnosticimaging.com

Mentor or Mentee: What It Takes to Be Great

No accomplished radiologist reaches the peak of performance without guidance from others who have more experience and wisdom. That’s why the mentor-mentee relationship is so critical – but merely asking for or agreeing to be a mentor isn’t enough. Both parties must be invested for the partnership to be fruitful.