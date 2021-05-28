Extracting electricity with exosuit braking

Qun Wan, Weilin Zheng, Chen Zoub, Francesco Carulli, Congyang Zhang, Haili Song, Mingming Liu, Qinggang Zhang, Lih Y. Lin, Long Kong, Liang Li, Sergio Brovelli. Light-emitting diodes based on perovskite nanocrystals (PNCs-LEDs) have gained great interest for next-generation display and lighting technologies prized for their color purity, high brightness and luminous efficiency approaching the intrinsic limit imposed by extraction of electroluminescence from the device structure. Although the time is ripe for the development of effective light outcoupling strategies to further boost the device performance, this technologically relevant aspect of PNC-LEDs is still without a definitive solution. Here, following theoretical guidelines and without the integration of complex photonic structures, we realize stable PNC-LEDs with EQE as high as 29.2% (average EQE=24.7%), which substantially break the outcoupling limit of common PNC-LEDs and systematically surpass any previous perovskite-based device. Key to such unprecedented performance is channeling the recombination zone in PNC emissive layers as thin as 10 nm, which we achieve by finely balancing the electron and hole transport using CsPbBr3 PNCs resurfaced with a nickel oxide layer. The ultra-thin approach general and, in principle, applicable to other perovskite nanostructures for fabricating highly efficient, color tunable transparent LEDs ideal for unobtrusive screens and displays and is compatible with the integration of photonic components for further enhanced performance.