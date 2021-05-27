This Electric Hyundai Is Powered By Poo

These days, absolutely everybody is making an electric car. Lamborghini is working on one, despite being among the last guardians of the N/A V12 engine, and so are other carmakers like Aston Martin and even BMW's M division. They all have their own survival in mind, but secondary to that is sustainability for the planet on which we all live. Making the world cleaner should be everyone's goal, but some have taken that to an extreme that is difficult to stomach. And that's where the power for today's EV feature comes from - your excrement. Meet a sewage treatment company's innovative approach to zero waste.