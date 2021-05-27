newsbreak-logo
Material-structure-performance integrated laser-metal additive manufacturing

By Dongdong Gu, dongdonggu@nuaa.edu.cn, Xinyu Shi, Reinhart Poprawe, David L. Bourell, Rossitza Setchi, Jihong Zhu
Science Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Metallic components are the cornerstone of modern industries such as aviation, aerospace, automobile manufacturing, and energy production. The stringent requirements for high-performance metallic components impede the optimization of materials selection and manufacturing. Laser-based additive manufacturing (AM) is a key strategic technology for technological innovation and industrial sustainability. As the number of applications increases, so do the scientific and technological challenges. Because laser AM has domain-by-domain (e.g., point-by-point, line-by-line, and layer-by-layer) localized forming characteristics, the requisite for printing process and performance control encompasses more than six orders of magnitude, from the microstructure (nanometer- to micrometer-scale) to macroscale structure and performance of components (millimeter- to meter-scale). The traditional route of laser-metal AM follows a typical “series mode” from design to build, resulting in a cumbersome trial-and-error methodology that creates challenges for obtaining high-performance goals.

science.sciencemag.org
