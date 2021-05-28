newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Managing Colorado River risk

By John Fleck, Brad Udall, fleckj@unm.edu, bradley.udall@colostate.edu, Find this author on PubMed
Science Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 1920s, E. C. LaRue, a hydrologist at the United States Geological Survey, did an analysis of the Colorado River Basin that revealed the river could not reliably meet future water demands. No one heeded his warning. One hundred years later, water flow through the Colorado River is down by 20% and the basin's Lake Powell and Lake Mead—the nation's two largest reservoirs—are projected to be only 29% full by 2023. This river system, upon which 40 million North Americans in the United States and Mexico depend, is in trouble. But there is an opportunity to manage this crisis. Water allocation agreements from 2007 and 2019, designed to deal with a shrinking river, will be renegotiated over the next 4 years. Will decision-makers and politicians follow the science?

science.sciencemag.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Water Year#River Basin#Risk Management#Environmental Management#North Americans#Southwest#Average River#Increased Risk#Water Management Plans#Dams#Water Flow#Run Off Efficiency#Soils#Glaciers#Water Change#Emptying Reservoirs#Farms#Flooding#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsGreenBiz

Interstate water wars are heating up along with the climate

Interstate water disputes are as American as apple pie. States often think a neighboring state is using more than its fair share from a river, lake or aquifer that crosses borders. Currently the U.S. Supreme Court has on its docket a case among Texas, New Mexico and Colorado and another...
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback sucker fish, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado StateU.S. Geological Survey

Aerial Mapping of the Colorado River over Memorial Day Weekend

The USGS will collect high-resolution aerial imagery over Grand Canyon National Park for approximately one week beginning Saturday, May 29, to document, observe and track long-term ecosystem changes in the Colorado River. Visitors along the Colorado River in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Grand Canyon National Park may see and hear aircraft more frequently during this time.
EnvironmentScience Now

Deadly river ‘earthquakes’ could be manageable

Rivers run deep with history. Civilizations have blossomed along the fertile banks of the world’s great rivers, such as the Yellow River in China and the Mississippi River in the United States. Yet, rivers can be dastardly: From time to time, their floods will wipe out the communities they helped...
Colorado StateSummit Daily News

Colorado State of the River webinar set for Thursday

The Colorado River District will host the Colorado State of the River presentation as a webinar this week, providing an update on water availability in the Colorado River Basin. The webinar will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Community members can register for the free event at Bit.ly/COsor2021....
Colorado StatePosted by
Jax Hudur

Colorado River Drought Causing Water Shortage for Millions of Americans

The Colorado River as it divides Glenwood Canyon slurry on the ridge from the Grizzly Creek Firecoyotegulch.blog. Due to climate change, there is a looming national catastrophe lurking that could affect 40 million Americans, of whom 29 million are tribal nations across seven States and two Mexican States. The Colorado river is reported to have shrunk to an all-time low level because of hot summers and less snowpack flowing into the river. The result is more water lost to evaporation due to hot temperatures parching the soil as the river runs its course through the American West.
EnvironmentPLANetizen

New Drought Contingencies Triggered for Upper Colorado River States

Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming will launch a new drought response operations plan as water levels in Lake Powell continue to drop, according to a press release by the Upper Colorado River Commission. According to terms established by the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's May...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Rare natural event means that earth is moving in Colorado’s ‘most remote town’

In Colorado’s “most remote” mountain town, there’s no doubt the Earth is constantly moving. A rarely seen natural event is occurring near Lake City, the only incorporated municipality of Hinsdale County, called an earthflow. At a rate as high as 20 feet per year, the earthflow has since changed the landscape and created Colorado’s second-largest natural lake.
pagosadailypost.com

OPINION: ‘Black Swan’ Drought Proving Glen Canyon Dam Critics Right

Last week, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation published its 24-month study predicting water flow in the Colorado River, including this sentence:. The forecast for water year 2021 unregulated inflow to Lake Powell, issued on April 2, 2021, by the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center, projects that the most probable (median) unregulated inflow volume this year will be 3.64 maf (34% of average).
EconomyRegister Citizen

Longtime Missouri River fisheries manager calling it quits

RIVERDALE, ND. (AP) — After overseeing the production of more than 245 million walleye and bringing back pallid sturgeon from the brink of extinction in the Missouri River system, Rob Holm, Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery manager, has made important and lasting contributions to fisheries in North Dakota and elsewhere.
Idaho Statecapitalpress.com

Snake River flows increased to support juvenile salmon migration

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation May 17 began increasing Snake River flows downstream of Milner Dam to provide more water in the Lower Snake basin below Hells Canyon Dam for juvenile salmon migration to the Pacific Ocean. For more than a decade, a group that includes the Northwest states and...
Taos, NMnmfireinfo.com

Fire Managers Proceed with Prescribed Burn on the New Mexico-Colorado State Line

TAOS, NM – May 27, 2021 — Fire managers on the Carson National Forest are conducting a prescribed burn approximately 20 miles northwest of Tres Piedras, New Mexico, on the New Mexico-Colorado border, Thurs. May 27 through Sat. May 29. The Stateline/Bighorn Unit 6 prescribed burn is being managed by the Carson National Forest in cooperation with the San Luis Valley Interagency Fire Management Unit and the Rio Grande National Forest in southern Colorado.
IndustryPosted by
Deseret News

As water managers warn of ‘worst on record’ drought, what do people think should be done to save water?

Utah and the rest of the West are headed into the summer facing extreme drought conditions and calls for water conservation are only going to heat up as temperatures climb. This week, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order prohibiting state agencies from watering during the hottest times of the day — between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. — and encouraged other water providers to follow suit.
Industrykuer.org

New Study Finds Mine Remediation Extremely Effective For Mountain Streams In The West

Mining in the West often results in polluted watersheds, but a new study shows efforts to clean up leaking mines are extremely effective. Researchers from Colorado State University, the University of California Santa Barbara and the U.S. Geological Survey worked on the study, which looked at the effects of mine remediation on four mountain streams in California, Idaho, Montana and Colorado.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 03:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition sources and heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Lower Colorado River Valley; Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA...THE LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA...AND THE MOJAVE DESERT OF SOUTHEAST CALIFORNIA FIRE WEATHER WATCH FRIDAY IS CANCELLED FOR THESE AREAS * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zone 228 and 229. In Nevada... Fire weather zones 461, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 11 PM PDT/MST this evening. * WIND...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. The strongest winds are expected across western San Bernardino County where gusts 45 to 55 mph are possible. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity values will be in the single digits.