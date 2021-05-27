Scouts place 950 flags on veteran graves in Birdsboro for Memorial Day
More than 50 volunteers placed American flags at 950 veteran graves in Birdsboro on May 22 in preparation of Memorial Day. Members of Cub Scout Pack 595, Boy Scout Troop 595, and Girl Scouts of Daniel Boone Service Unit 763, ranging in age from kindergarten through high school, helped the Birdsboro American Legion Post 626 and the Birdsboro Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 411 place more than 800 flags at St. Michael's Cemetery in Birdsboro and 150 more flags at veteran graves at Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery.www.berksmontnews.com