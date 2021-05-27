newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birdsboro, PA

Scouts place 950 flags on veteran graves in Birdsboro for Memorial Day

By Lisa Mitchell lmitchell@21st-centurymedia.com
berksmontnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 50 volunteers placed American flags at 950 veteran graves in Birdsboro on May 22 in preparation of Memorial Day. Members of Cub Scout Pack 595, Boy Scout Troop 595, and Girl Scouts of Daniel Boone Service Unit 763, ranging in age from kindergarten through high school, helped the Birdsboro American Legion Post 626 and the Birdsboro Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 411 place more than 800 flags at St. Michael's Cemetery in Birdsboro and 150 more flags at veteran graves at Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery.

www.berksmontnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Government
Berks County, PA
Society
City
Birdsboro, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Berks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Douglassville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boy Scouts#War Veteran#Cub Scouts#Memorial Day#Volunteers#Cub Scout Pack 595#Vfw#The American Legion#U S Army Nurse#Scoutmaster#Veterans Affairs#The Grand Army#Sar#Brownie Troop 1709#Memorial Services#American Flags#Glad Girl Scouts#Worn Flags#Cemeteries#St Michael
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Berks County, PAbctv.org

Pignetti Honored as a Berks County Hero

The Reading Fightin Phils front office is privileged to work alongside hardworking and community-minded staff member Anthony Pignetti, the Executive Director of Business Development. When the baseball season was cancelled in 2020, Pignetti switched mindsets and spent the grueling months of COVID working with Berks County nonprofits. Thanks to his efforts he was nominated for the 17th Annual Berks County Heroes Breakfast.
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Ribbon cutting held for Berks County little library

WEST READING, Pa. - There's a new and smaller place in Berks County for people to find their next book of choice. The Rotary Club of West Reading and Wyomissing cut the ribbon on the first "Little Library" on Monday. The club is working with community partners to provide free...
Berks County, PAReading Eagle

Mountain Mary Anna Maria Young epitaph

The following epitaph appears in Morton L. Montgomery's book "History of Berks County, Pennsylvania" published in 1886. It is for renowned Pennsylvania Dutch healer "Mountain Mary" Anna Maria Young (Jung). It is said to have been carved in a stone next to her grave in Pike Township. "Anna Maria Young,...
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Berks Fiddle Fest returns this year

BERKS, Pa. | A long-standing tradition in Berks County will be back up and running this year, but with COVID, it will be back in a new way. "We just decided it was a good opportunity to make the move of more space, we were kind of fitting tight into the Lyons park." said Larry Ross, the Berks Fiddle Fest chairperson.
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Residents find honeybee swarms across Berks County

"Berks County is swimming in bees," says Bruce Rodriguez, a Berks County beekeeper. Just in the past few weeks, Bruce has removed well over a dozen honeybee swarms in different parts of Berks County. "These swarms can be very dramatic when you see them for the first time, so I...
Birdsboro, PAberksmontnews.com

Scores of volunteers participate in Beautify Birdsboro

A small playground at Vest Pocket Park was one of several locations around Birdsboro that were buzzing with excitement on Saturday, May 8. But the dozen-or-so children at the park weren't there to use the seesaws or go down the slide while parents snapped photos and enjoyed a leisurely morning outdoors.
Birdsboro, PAberksmontnews.com

Birdsboro BSA Troop 595 celebrates 65th anniversary amid pandemic

Birdsboro BSA Troop 595 celebrated its 65th Anniversary in 2020. Like many aspects of the past year, Scouting has had to adapt to quarantines, social distancing and masks. The Troop had planned for a big celebration in 2020, but had to postpone those plans due to COVID-19. Despite the challenges,...