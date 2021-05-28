Removing energy with an exoskeleton reduces the metabolic cost of walking

Get the latest issue of Science Signaling delivered right to you!. Mechanical strain induces remodeling of the actin cytoskeleton, which is energetically costly. Salvi et al. uncovered a pathway that coupled mechanical strain to nutrient uptake. In MCF-10A breast cancer cells or MDCK epithelial cells, mechanical strain induced glucose uptake through the glucose transporter GLUT1 and increased the localization of GLUT1 at cell-cell junctions. GLUT1 bound to the cell-cell junction protein E-cadherin in MDCK cells in two- or three-dimensional culture. When exposed to force, cells reinforce the actin cytoskeleton in a process called cell stiffening. The authors found that this process required GLUT1 and glucose metabolism in MDCK cells, as assessed by enrichment of F-actin and E-cadherin in cell-cell junctions. In addition to its association with E-cadherin, the increased localization of GLUT1 to cell-cell junctions required nonmuscle myosin IIB, the scaffolding protein ankyrin G, and the interaction of ankyrin G with E-cadherin. In MDCK cells in which cell-cell junctions were transiently disrupted, reestablishment of the barrier function and cell stiffening in response to shear stress was decreased by expression of an E-cadherin mutant that could not bind to ankyrin G. Thus, the recruitment of GLUT1 to cell-cell junctions ensures glucose uptake to support cell stiffening that enables cells to resist the effects of mechanical strain.