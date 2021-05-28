newsbreak-logo
Removing energy with an exoskeleton reduces the metabolic cost of walking

By Michael Shepertycky, 6mys@queensu.ca, ql3@queensu.ca, Sarah Burton, Andrew Dickson, Yan-Fei Liu, Qingguo Li
Science Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Science, aba9947, this issue p. 957; see also abh4007, p. 909. Evolutionary pressures have led humans to walk in a highly efficient manner that conserves energy, making it difficult for exoskeletons to reduce the metabolic cost of walking. Despite the challenge, some exoskeletons have managed to lessen the metabolic expenditure of walking, either by adding or storing and returning energy. We show that the use of an exoskeleton that strategically removes kinetic energy during the swing period of the gait cycle reduces the metabolic cost of walking by 2.5 ± 0.8% for healthy male users while converting the removed energy into 0.25 ± 0.02 watts of electrical power. By comparing two loading profiles, we demonstrate that the timing and magnitude of energy removal are vital for successful metabolic cost reduction.

