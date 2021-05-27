Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Bispecific antibodies

By Ulrich Brinkmann, Roland E. Kontermann, Find this author on PubMed
Science Now
 7 days ago

Bispecific antibodies (bsAbs) bind two different epitopes on the same or different antigens. Through this dual specificity for soluble or cell-surface antigens, bsAbs exert activities beyond those of natural antibodies, offering numerous opportunities for therapeutic applications. Although initially developed for retargeting T cells to tumors, with a first bsAb approved in 2009 (catumaxomab, withdrawn in 2017), exploring new modes of action opened the door to many additional applications beyond those of simply combining the activity of two different antibodies within one molecule. Examples include agonistic “assembly activities” that mimic the activity of natural ligands and cofactors (for example, factor VIII replacement in hemophilia A), inactivation of receptors or ligands, and delivery of payloads to cells or tissues or across biological barriers. Over the past years, the bsAb field transformed from early research to clinical applications and drugs. New developments offer a glimpse into the future promise of this exciting and rapidly progressing field.

science.sciencemag.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cytotoxic T Cell#B Cell#Monoclonal Antibodies#Cancer Cell#Immune Cells#Biological Cells#Tumor Cells#Human Cells#Bsabs#Catumaxomab#9d2#Bispecific Antibodies#Tcr Like Antibodies#Natural Antibodies#Antibody Therapeutics#Antibody Derivative#Immune Cell Receptors#Antigen Binding#Bsab Therapeutics#Receptors And Or Ligands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceNewswise

Good news: Mild COVID-19 induces lasting antibody protection

Newswise — Months after recovering from mild cases of COVID-19, people still have immune cells in their body pumping out antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a study from researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Such cells could persist for a lifetime, churning out antibodies all the while.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New collaborative effort to produce anti-HIV monoclonal antibodies

The Hotung Molecular Immunology group at St George's, University of London has partnered with Leaf Expression Systems, a contract development and manufacturing organization, specializing in plant-based expression and production of proteins, to explore the feasibility of producing anti-HIV monoclonal antibodies at large scale. Led by Professor Julian Ma, the research...
Public HealthBusiness Insider

OraSure Resubmits EUA Applications for ELISA COVID-19 Antibody Test

OraSure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR) has resubmitted two separate Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) applications for its SARS-CoV-2 Antibody ELISA and the oral specimen collection device. ELISA is intended to qualitatively detect total antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human oral fluid specimens collected with the OraSure Oral Antibody Collection Device. Last year in...
HealthBirmingham Star

Fortis Escorts to administer monoclonal antibodies in Delhi

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Delhi is to administer dose of COVID-19 drug cocktail with fast-acting antibodies - Casirivimab and Imdevimab - from tomorrow. The first batch of the Roche antibody cocktail drug arrived in the country on Monday. It was administered...
ScienceNature.com

Had COVID? You’ll probably make antibodies for a lifetime

People who recover from mild COVID-19 have bone-marrow cells that can churn out antibodies for decades, though viral variants could dampen some of the protection they offer. Many people who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 will probably make antibodies against the virus for most of their lives. So suggest researchers who have identified long-lived antibody-producing cells in the bone marrow of people who have recovered from COVID-191.
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Even mild COVID-19 may induce long-lasting antibody response

Mild cases of COVID-19 leave people with long-term antibody protection against reinfection, according to a new study that challenges previous findings. "Last fall, there were reports that antibodies wane quickly after infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, and mainstream media interpreted that to mean that immunity was not long-lived," said study senior author Ali Ellebedy, an associate professor of pathology and immunology, medicine and molecular microbiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
CancerPhotonics.com

Antibodies Boost Photodynamic Therapy’s Efficacy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, May 25, 2021 — Adding antibodies to photodynamic therapies can bolster their efficacy, according to research conducted by Texas A&M University and the University of São Paulo. The work reviewed the existing approaches to photodynamic therapies and provided a model to help expedite development of photodynamic therapies as a rapid response to emergent pandemics.
Sciencelabmanager.com

Newly Identified Antibody Can be Targeted by HIV Vaccines

A newly identified group of antibodies that binds to a coating of sugars on the outer shell of HIV is effective in neutralizing the virus and points to a novel vaccine approach that could also potentially be used against SARS-CoV-2 and fungal pathogens, researchers at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute report.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Reducing COVID-19 burden with monoclonal antibodies and vaccination

Researchers in the United States, the UK and France have shown that using antiviral monoclonal antibodies in combination with vaccination can be expected to suppress the transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS CoV-2) and reduce the burden of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) more than vaccination alone. The...
Brookhaven, MSWDAM-TV

New monoclonal antibody treatment cleared for use by the FDA

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A third antibody-based treatment now has emergency authorization from the FDA. It’s not been sent out for use yet, but other antibody treatments have already had an impact in some facilities. Staff at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven says monoclonal antibody treatments have been a...
ScienceMedicalXpress

How the production of antibodies is regulated, one cell at a time

A study coordinated by Luís Graça, principal investigator at the Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes (iMM; Portugal) and Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Lisbon (FMUL) used lymph nodes, tonsils and blood to show how the cells that control production of antibodies are formed and act. The results, published in Science Immunology, unveil key aspects about the regulation of antibody production, with significant importance for diseases where antibody production is dysregulated such as autoimmune diseases or allergies.
Healthdallassun.com

First patient treated with antibodies cocktail discharged

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 26 (ANI): An 84-year-old man from Haryana with multiple co-morbidities was discharged from Medanta hospital after getting the jap of monoclonal antibody cocktail. He has become the first person in India to be administered the COVID drug cocktail, which came into the limelight after it was administered to former US President Donald Trump when he tested positive for the virus last year.
CancerNature.com

IgGenix: engineering antibodies to fight food allergies

Using single-cell techniques to isolate and characterize IgE-producing B cells that can produce anti-allergy antibodies. Derek Croote has never eaten pizza, ice cream or milk chocolate; he has a lifelong dairy allergy. He’s one of more than 200 million people worldwide who have food allergies. That’s why, when he came to Stanford University in 2013 to join Stephen Quake’s lab, Croote was thrilled to apply the group’s single-cell technology to a longstanding challenge in allergy research: isolating immunoglobulin E (IgE)-producing B cells. It’s been known for decades that IgE mediates allergic reactions, but neither the cells that produce these antibodies nor the individual antibodies had ever been isolated.
Medical & BiotechMedscape News

New Antibody Drug Keeps Mild COVID-19 From Worsening

(Reuters) - An antibody drug from Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline that protects against progression of COVID-19 in high-risk patients with mild to moderate disease has received emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In a large randomized trial, patient risk of progression to more severe illness was...
Healtharcamax.com

Currently no recommendation to check antibodies

DEAR DR. ROACH: How effective are COVID vaccines for people taking immunosuppressive prescriptions? Will we be tested for a desired level of antibodies and maybe get a booster sooner than other people? -- C.J. ANSWER: The degree of benefit from a COVID-19 vaccine in people with weakened immune systems due...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers find natural metabolites help SARS-CoV-2 escape antibodies

An international team of scientists has identified a human molecule — biliverdin — as a potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) target. The binding of the heme metabolite to the N-terminal domain of SARS-CoV-2 is associated with the virus’s ability to dodge the immune system by suppressing antibody binding to the spike protein.
ScienceEurekAlert

Broadly neutralizing antibodies against pandemic flu point to new vaccine targets

A new study reveals that B cells can produce antibodies against the H1N1 influenza virus that also neutralize various other influenza strains, marking a development that could inform research into potential universal flu vaccines. The findings showed that the antibodies targeted two conserved regions of the virus - the cause of the 2009 swine flu pandemic - and that transfers of the antibodies protected mice from lethal infection. The work suggests that vaccines that target the two sites might be able to protect against a broader array of flu strains. Influenza is one of humanity's greatest microbial foes, being responsible for both seasonal flu and more severe flu pandemics that pose major threats to global health. Current vaccines for seasonal flu induce antibodies against the "head" region of hemagglutinin, the major surface antigen on influenza viruses. However, this strategy only protects against a few strains of influenza, and these antigen sites mutate frequently enough that a new vaccine is needed each year. Searching for better vaccine targets, Jenna Guthmiller and colleagues studied the properties of antibodies from memory B cells exposed to the 2009 pandemic H1N1 influenza virus. They saw that the B cells produced antibodies that targeted the receptor-binding site or lateral patch epitopes, two regions of the hemagglutinin head that are conserved across many strains of influenza. As a result, these antibodies neutralized most H1 influenza viruses the researchers tested, and antibodies against the lateral patch also reacted to the H3N2 strain and to influenza B viruses. Furthermore, transfers of the antibodies protected mice from lethal doses of H1N1 influenza, and some of the lateral patch antibodies also neutralized a natural, recent flu strain with mutations in a major antigen site.
CancerNews-Medical.net

New study will help design better antibodies for potential treatments

Scientists are harnessing hard X-rays in the fight against cancer. A team of researchers, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, has used ultrabright X-ray light to determine how specific types of antibodies can tell the difference between different forms of a cancer-linked molecule. These new insights will help scientists design better antibodies for potential treatments.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Do Anti-ApoA-1 Antibodies Link Fatty Liver Disease and CVD?

Anti-apolipoprotein A-1 (ApoA-1) antibodies are common in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and may not only drive its development but also underlie the link between NAFLD and cardiovascular disease, suggests a novel analysis. Conducting a clinical analysis and a series of experiments, Sabrina Pagano, PhD, Diagnostic Department, Geneva University Hospital,...