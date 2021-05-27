newsbreak-logo
Santa Barbara County, CA

Big Win for Cannabis Industry in Superior Court

By Melinda Burns
Santa Barbara Edhat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a sweeping decision that puts a seal of approval on the county’s embrace of the fast-growing cannabis industry in rural areas, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge this week tossed out a citizens’ lawsuit that sought to shut down a 22-acre cannabis hoop-house operation on Highway 246. Noting...

