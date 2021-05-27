Multiscale representation of very large environments in the hippocampus of flying bats

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abg4020, this issue p. eabg4020; see also abi9663, p. 913. Place cells are neurons in the hippocampus that represent the animal’s position in space and are important for supporting navigation behaviors. These cells increase their spiking activity when the animal passes through a specific region of space, called the neuron’s “place field.” Since the discovery of place cells half a century ago, nearly all the research on spatial representations in the mammalian brain has focused on rats and mice as animal models and used small laboratory environments as experimental setups—usually small boxes or short linear tracks ~1 to 2 m in size. In such small environments, individual place cells typically have one place field, with a small field size. However, outdoor navigation of all mammals occurs in natural environments that span much larger spatial scales, of hundreds of meters or kilometers, and nothing is known about the neural codes for such large spatial scales.