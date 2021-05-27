newsbreak-logo
Dynamic remodeling of host membranes by self-organizing bacterial effectors

By Ting-Sung Hsieh, Victor A. Lopez, Miles H. Black, Adam Osinski, Krzysztof Pawłowski, Diana R. Tomchick, Jen Liou, Vincent S. Tagliabracci, vincent.tagliabracci@utsouthwestern.edu
Science Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. During infection, intracellular bacterial pathogens translocate a variety of effectors into host cells that modify host membrane trafficking for their benefit. We found a self-organizing system consisting of a bacterial phosphoinositide kinase and its opposing phosphatase that formed spatiotemporal patterns, including traveling waves, to remodel host cellular membranes. The Legionella effector MavQ, a phosphatidylinositol (PI) 3-kinase, was targeted to the endoplasmic reticulum (ER). MavQ and the Legionella PI 3-phosphatase SidP, even in the absence of other bacterial components, drove rapid PI 3-phosphate turnover on the ER and spontaneously formed traveling waves that spread along ER subdomains inducing vesicle and tubule budding. Thus, bacteria can exploit a self-organizing membrane-targeting mechanism to hijack host cellular structures for survival.

science.sciencemag.org
