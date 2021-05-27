JMAA reports triple-digit increase in flights in and out of Jackson-Evers

The shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) are trading at 20% below pre-Covid levels while its peer Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) stock is up by 5%. After two rounds of payroll support, the U.S. government initiated a third phase in Q2 as huge salary costs can trigger involuntary furloughs due to tepid air travel demand and macroeconomic uncertainty induced by new coronavirus variants. Notably, the PSP-3 requires airlines to suspend dividends and share repurchases until September 2022. As both companies face similar downside risk from the slump in travel demand and the likelihood of cuts in government support programs, Trefis believes that Delta Air Lines’ stock is a better pick over Southwest. We compare the historical trends in revenues, margins, and valuation multiple of both companies in an interactive dashboard analysis, Delta Air Lines vs. Southwest Airlines – parts of which are highlighted below.