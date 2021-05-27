newsbreak-logo
JMAA reports triple-digit increase in flights in and out of Jackson-Evers

By Anthony Warren
WLBT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Activities at the Jackson airport have rebounded nicely compared to the low point of activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to airport officials. Jackson Municipal Airport Authority is reporting a 118 percent increase in flights for the month of April when compared to the same month...

www.wlbt.com
