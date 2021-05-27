Morning Notes

I Love You but I’ve Chosen Darkness, by Claire Vaye Watkins (Riverhead). “I’ve tried to tell this story a bunch of times,” the protagonist of Watkins’s arresting novel writes. “This will be my last try.” Stricken with a sense of alienation after having her first child, she leaves both baby and husband in Michigan and goes to Nevada, where she grew up. She revisits her family’s ranch, which is about to be demolished; remembers a boyfriend who died; thinks about her father, who (like the author’s) was in the Manson family; and reads letters her mother wrote before retreating into opioid addiction. Her search for a sense of self culminates in a journey to a particular area of desert steeped in family lore, one she calls a “made-up place.”

