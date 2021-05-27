CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Notes

By James Cullum
alxnow.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleJames K. Polk Elementary School paraprofessional Nadine Brown dies — “It is with great sorrow and sadness that we share late Sunday night, our beloved Nadine Brown, Kindergarten and Special Education Para-Professional passed away. For years, she served as a one-on-one for one of our students; the two were inseparable and...

John Adams
New scholarship named for recently retired Alexandria school teacher

The Scholarship Fund of Alexandria has raised enough funding to establish a new scholarship that will be named after a beloved former teacher. The recently retired Beverly Vick was a highly regarded teacher at Douglas MacArthur Elementary School for 38 years and received the Excellence in Education award in 2009. Vick also worked with children through the American Girl Literature Club.
CHARITIES
alxnow.com

Alexandria community champion and pastor Matthew Ian Gillette dies unexpectedly

Matthew Ian Gillette, a pastor and well-regarded community advocate, died suddenly on Tuesday morning, October 19. He was 39 years old, and the cause of death has not been released. Gillette, who lived in the city’s Lynnhaven neighborhood, is survived by his wife, Abby, and their young daughter. “Just a...
RELIGION
