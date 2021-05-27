Light frees a reactive thiol

The authors, Kirill Vasin and Mikhail Eremin, contribute to the theory of electronic and structural properties of FeCr2O4 ferrimagnet. Due to the specific quantum state and the symmetry of FeO4 fragment, it has unusual electric and magnetic properties. Below TOO~150K, it lowers the symmetry with the macroscopic deformations due to the cooperative Jahn-Teller effect. The coupling between macroscopic deformation of the crystal FeCr2O4 and its inner ions shifts was revealed. The team enhanced the microscopic crystal field theory for 3D electrons with Kleiner's correction - the effect of penetrating charges density. It allows to have better prediction of electron-deformation coupling parameters, which is important for magnetostriction applications and critical temperature TOO. A FeO4 fragment has no inversion symmetry, therefore, the magnetization couples to the electric field (magnetoelectric coupling) via a crystal field from the nearest oxygen ions. Experimentally it was discovered by Chinese and German physicists, however, the nature of this effect had been mysterious.