Light frees a reactive thiol

By Phil Szuromi, Find this author on PubMed
Science Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePostsynthetic modification of polymers can be aided by the release of a caged reactive group after synthesis. Rodrigues et al. report on the photorelease of a thiol group that can undergo Michael addition. Visible light causes o-thiopyrinidylbenzaldehyde to undergo a ring opening that exposes a reactive aromatic thiol group that can undergo Michael reaction with electron-deficient alkenes and alkynes in a variety of solvents. They show that a polyethylene glycol bearing a terminal alkyne group could be ligated through an esterification reaction.

science.sciencemag.org
