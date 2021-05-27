Light frees a reactive thiol
Postsynthetic modification of polymers can be aided by the release of a caged reactive group after synthesis. Rodrigues et al. report on the photorelease of a thiol group that can undergo Michael addition. Visible light causes o-thiopyrinidylbenzaldehyde to undergo a ring opening that exposes a reactive aromatic thiol group that can undergo Michael reaction with electron-deficient alkenes and alkynes in a variety of solvents. They show that a polyethylene glycol bearing a terminal alkyne group could be ligated through an esterification reaction.science.sciencemag.org