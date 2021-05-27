newsbreak-logo
U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) moving lane closures next week for coring operations in Chadds Ford, Concord townships

By MediaNews Group
Daily Local News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter moving lane closures in both directions at various locations between Hoffman Mill Road and Pole Cat Road on Wednesday, June 2, through Friday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for coring operations under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

www.dailylocal.com
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Weekly COVID-19 Update: 504,764 Vaccinations to Date in Chester County

State Public Health Laboratory in Exton Tests for COVID-19; Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. CHESTER COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) today confirmed 331 additional...
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

More Pothole Repair Work Underway in Chester County This Week

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — PennDOT maintenance and contractor crews will be working on 10 state highways this week to repair deteriorated pavement across Chester County. U.S. 1, Pennsbury, Penn, London Grove, and East Marlborough townships;. U.S, 30, West Sadsbury, Valley, West Brandywine, and Caln townships;. Route 10, Honey Brook and...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
West Chester, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

West Chester SD on New Face Mask Guidance

WEST CHESTER, PA — Dr. Jim Scanlon, West Chester Area School District Superintendent, released the following statement on the Centers for Disease Control’s new mask guidance:. “As you’ve likely heard, the CDC has released new guidance saying fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear a mask, indoors or outdoors,...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WHYY

Pa. coronavirus update: SEPTA to lift capacity limits in June

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. SEPTA will lift coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on public transit June 1, the transit authority announced Monday. That decision comes as new case counts continue to drop and nearly 50% of Pennsylvania’s adults are fully vaccinated, according...
Chester County, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

May 17 Afternoon Update on COVID-19

Editor’s Note: The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily report for confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chester County and Delaware County have not accurately reflected the actual number of cases in both counties. This is usually because of Delaware County cases that are incorrectly assigned to Chester County, which the Chester County Health Department corrects prior to reporting. The state’s data then reflects the corrections in its next data update. Consequently, the county’s numbers are the most accurate.
Chester County, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

May 17 Morning Update on COVID-19

Editor’s Note: The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily report for confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chester County and Delaware County have not accurately reflected the actual number of cases in both counties. This is usually because of Delaware County cases that are incorrectly assigned to Chester County, which the Chester County Health Department corrects prior to reporting. The state’s data then reflects the corrections in its next data update. Consequently, the county’s numbers are the most accurate.
Phoenixville, PAphoenixvillechamber.org

French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust Preserves Seibert Property in Charlestown Township

Phoenixville, Pa., May 17 — French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust has preserved forever 19.7 acres in Charlestown Township, northern Chester County, through a conservation easement on property owned by Thomas and Marjorie Seibert. The Seibert Property is visible to the public from 400 feet of frontage along Pikeland Road, which is designated as a scenic road in the Charlestown Township Open Space Plan. The easement was funded by Charlestown Township.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Traffic Impacted on U.S. 30 in Western Chester County for Spray Patching

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — Periodic lane closures are scheduled on U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) in both directions between the Business U.S. 30 and Route 340/Thorndale interchanges in Sadsbury, West Caln, Valley, and Caln townships, Chester County, on Monday, May 17, and Tuesday, May 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for spray pathing, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Utility Work to Close Conestoga Road

TREDYFFRIN TWP, PA — Tredyffrin Township is planning to close Conestoga Road between Upper Gulph Road and Strafford Avenue in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, on Monday, May 24, through Monday, May 31, for utility construction, stated the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). During the 24/7 closure, motorists will be directed...
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...