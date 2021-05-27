U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) moving lane closures next week for coring operations in Chadds Ford, Concord townships
U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter moving lane closures in both directions at various locations between Hoffman Mill Road and Pole Cat Road on Wednesday, June 2, through Friday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for coring operations under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.www.dailylocal.com