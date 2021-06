The Hartsville/Trousdale Water Department is working to rectify a situation in which over 100 users had their water shut off or were charged late fees in error. General Manager Tommy McFarland reported on the problem to the Water Board during its April 27 meeting. The issue apparently arose after a change to the department’s billing system and affected users who had automatic payments set up via their debit cards. Since card numbers are not stored by the utility, the billing change meant some automatic payments were not made as scheduled.