The North Huron Schools agriscience program is facing a baby overload recently, and it is all for the benefit of learning. The program was amid more than 500 pheasant eggs hatching and recently had two baby goats — or kids — born last week. Advisor and teacher Joe Ankley said the school has been raising pheasants for release for several years, but recently after the completion of the school’s new agriscience building, students were able to observe the final stages of a goat’s pregnancy and childbirth, and another goat’s early motherhood.