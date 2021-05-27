Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trousdale County, TN

Trousdale County postseason run ends in sectionals

By Jerry Richmond Sports Staff Writer
Lebanon Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dream of the Trousdale County Lady Jackets to compete in a state tournament came up one game short as they lost 6-2 at home to Eagleville in the sectionals on Saturday before a large crowd. The Lady Jackets earned the right to host a game in the round of...

www.lebanondemocrat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
County
Trousdale County, TN
City
Eagleville, TN
City
Gordonsville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectionals#Home Field#Sophomore Year#Left Field#Faith Winter#Cascade#Tigerettes#Crook Eversole Gooch#Region 3 A Finals#Eagleville Errors#Defensive Plays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennessee StateWBIR

Tennessee men's tennis advances to NCAA quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA championships on Monday with a match win over Arizona in the Sweet 16. The Vols finished on top in doubles, earning the match point, then proceeded to win three singles matches. It's the first time Tennessee has advanced to the quarterfinals since 2013, the 10th time in program history.
Tennessee Staterockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Point Guard BJ Edwards Set For His Official Visit With Tennessee

As the dead period comes to an end in college athletics, we’ve started to see an upward trend in prospects lining up for official visits. This means players can officially visit a campus for the first time since the pandemic began. It will almost certainly look like the wild wild west around most colleges beginning on June 1st.
Smith County, TNsmithcountyinsider.com

Smith County Owls Soccer Team 2021 1A District 7 Champions

Thursday May 13th Smith County hosted Watertown in the district Championship. Smith County got off to a great start just two minutes into the game Gavin Huddleston took a free kick and beat the wall to net the first score. Ten minutes later Gabe Boyce took a penalty kick to put the Owls up 2-0. With three minutes on the clock Senior Caleb Crawford shot the ball into the net to complete all of our Seniors scoring this season. Taking the game into the break with a Smith County lead of 3-0. Five minutes into the second half Gavin Boyce scored from a corner kick sent in from Salomon Rodriguez. Christian Santiago was up next to score taking the score to 5-0. At the 25 minute mark Watertown snuck in their lone goal of the game. 17 minutes to go Colby Boyce would score with an assist from Mo, but five minutes later Abou Rahma would come back with his own final goal of the game. Smith County Owls, with a score of 7-1, secured the title of District Champions.
Tennessee StateColumbia Daily Herald

Tennessee, Vanderbilt football coaches ramp up communication with in-state high school programs

Greenbrier football coach John Elmore's phone is ringing a little more than normal these days. and Vanderbilt are on the other line. With the NCAA dead period in place until June 1, college coaches have not been able to have face-to-face meetings with football recruits. So Elmore, entering his sixth year as Greenbrier's football coach in rural Robertson County, talks with college recruiters on his cell phone because he can't have them in his office at school.
Tennessee StateScarlet Nation

Tennessee offer a 'dream come true' for Mount Juliet's Ayden Bussell

Mount Juliet offensive tackle Ayden Bussell was trying to catch some zzz’s following a morning workout when suddenly his mood changed for the rest of the day. “My coach asked me to Facetime him and coach [Willie] Martinez was going to be on the call,” Bussell remembered. “I was immediately out of bed and ecstatic. When your head coach tells you that, you know what it means.
Tennessee Staterockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Lands Commitment From 2022 OL Brian Grant

The Tennessee coaching staff has been hard at work since arriving in Knoxville, trying to reset their recruiting board and find players that fit their system. On Monday, that hard work continued to pay off, as the Vols landed the commitment from offensive lineman Brian Grant. The 6-foot-8, 270 pound...
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Arizona men’s tennis falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, 2008 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. Arizona men’s tennis saw its season come to an end Monday with a 4-3 loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. UA gave the No. 3 seed...
Smith County, TNsmithcountyinsider.com

Smith County Owls Soccer District Semifinals May 2021

This year’s 1A district 7 tournament is being hosted by Smith County. On Tuesday May 11th the district semifinals took place at the Smith County Soccer Complex. The first match was between Watertown and Jackson County. The Blue Devils held Watertown scoreless for a while but once Watertown got their foot in the door they decided the spot in the Championship game would belong to them, winning 4-0.
Arizona StateKokomo Perspective

Arizona Wildcats men's tennis team falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16, ends best season in program history

The best season in Arizona Wildcats men's tennis history came to an end Monday morning in Orlando, after the UA fell to SEC champion Tennessee, 4-3, in the Sweet 16. Senior captain Alejandro Reguant gave Arizona the lead, 3-2, after a straight set win, but the Volunteers outlasted the UA to advance to the Elite Eight and putting a stop the Wildcats' historic year, which advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
Arkansas Stateallfortennessee.com

Tennessee football makes cut for 2022 Arkansas DE Nico Davillier

Defensive ends continue to be a focus for Tennessee football as Josh Heupel works toward building his first class on Rocky Top. With two edge rushers in some form committed already for 2022, multiple others have the Vols on their radar. On Sunday, another edge rusher put UT on his radar as well.
Tennessee Stateatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Vols: How Josh Heupel is building key in-state relationships

Each time the Tennessee Vols hire a new head football coach, we hear some version of the phrase “we’re going to own in-state recruiting”. Previous head coaches Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt made that statement when they were hired at Tennessee. And they each ultimately failed. Jones watched players from...
Trousdale County, TNHerald-Citizen

Trousdale edges MHS late

HARTSVILLE — The Monterey High School softball team fell to one loss away from elimination after narrowly losing to Trousdale County 2-1 Tuesday night in the District 6-A Tournament. …
Smith County, TNsmithcountyinsider.com

Smith County Owls Take on The Upperman Bees

Smith County was to travel to Cannon County on Monday May 3rd but Cannon forfeited the game. Thursday May 6th Smith County travelled to Algood to take on the 2A Upperman Bees in the last regular season game. It was Upperman’s Senior night and they honored their three Seniors before kickoff. The first goal of the night came with 25 minutes on the clock. Smith County’s Gavin Boyce was double teamed so he made a nice pass across to Mohammed Abou Rahma who skillfully beat the goalie to find the back of the net. With less than 8 minutes left in the half Christian Santiago found himself in a battle for the ball just outside the front of the box. He won the ball and took a powerful shot just above the head of the keep and despite the Bees Keeper’s best effort it was a solid goal for the Owls. Two minutes left, Gavin Boyce carried the ball down to the box while wearing a Bee defender. The keep came forward so Boyce nudged the ball in a pass to himself and shot through them to put Smith County up 3-0 at the break.
Red Boiling Springs, TNLebanon Democrat

Bulldogs drop one-run contest

GAINESBORO — The Red Boiling Springs High School baseball team came within a run of winning back-to-back games but instead suffered a 6-5 loss to visiting Jackson County on April 27. The Bulldogs earned their first victory of the season one night earlier, a 10-8 win over visiting Clarkrange. RBS...
Hartsville, TNLebanon Democrat

Jackets baseball wins three games

The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets concluded their regular season schedule last week with a pair of District 6-A wins and one victory out of league play. On April 26 in Hartsville, the Jackets trailed 9-5 going into the fifth inning before rallying for a 10-9 win over the Jackson County Blue Devils.
Smith County, TNsmithcountyinsider.com

Smith County Owls Host York and Travel to Jackson County

Tuesday April 27th, Owls Senior Night, hosting York Institute. Smith County hosted York Institute for a district match but also for the Owls Senior Night. The first half started three minutes in when Gavin Boyce struck the first goal of the night. The next 15 minutes saw all the action taking place in midfield and York’s territory. The second goal would happen when Mohammed Abou Rahma was subbed in with 21 minutes on the clock. Colby Boyce would pass left to the foot of Mo who took the shot and scored. A minute later Colby Boyce came in for a shot from the right side, putting Smith County up 3-0. Seventeen minutes left in the first half Mohammed sends the ball in from the side and the goal was finished off by Gavin for his second, Smith County’s fourth. Forty seconds later Gabe Boyce found the back corner to make goals scored by all three brothers. Less than five minutes left the ball flew across the net to find Gavin who forced it in and created his hat trick for the night. SC 6- York 0 but the half was not quite done. Two minutes on the clock and Gabe Boyce came back for his second goal and ended the half with Smith County 7 and York 0.