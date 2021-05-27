Trousdale County postseason run ends in sectionals

Smith County was to travel to Cannon County on Monday May 3rd but Cannon forfeited the game. Thursday May 6th Smith County travelled to Algood to take on the 2A Upperman Bees in the last regular season game. It was Upperman’s Senior night and they honored their three Seniors before kickoff. The first goal of the night came with 25 minutes on the clock. Smith County’s Gavin Boyce was double teamed so he made a nice pass across to Mohammed Abou Rahma who skillfully beat the goalie to find the back of the net. With less than 8 minutes left in the half Christian Santiago found himself in a battle for the ball just outside the front of the box. He won the ball and took a powerful shot just above the head of the keep and despite the Bees Keeper’s best effort it was a solid goal for the Owls. Two minutes left, Gavin Boyce carried the ball down to the box while wearing a Bee defender. The keep came forward so Boyce nudged the ball in a pass to himself and shot through them to put Smith County up 3-0 at the break.