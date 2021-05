With the turbulent times, we have all been through this past year, it is no surprise that many of us feel the need to get away from it all for a few days. And, if rest, relaxation, good food and stunning scenery are all on offer, a staycation might be the answer, according to Jacquie Pern, owner of the boutique 16-bedroom Pheasant Hotel in North Yorkshire - arguably one of the most beautiful country hotel settings to explore picturesque rolling hills and shimmering coastline.