Official Rules

SHAPE
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoid outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of entry.

www.shape.com
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Amazon
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sweepstakes – Official Rules

Bushnell & Synchronicity (May-June 2021) NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN A PRIZE IN THIS SWEEPSTAKES. MAKING A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. SWEEPSTAKES DETAILS. Random Drawing Date. (the “Drawing”) June...
Marketingmix949.com

Bonnaroo Rules

Bonnaroo Festival 2021 – (the “Contest”) By entering the Contest, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and to comply with all applicable laws and regulations. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS CONTEST. A PURCHASE OF ANY KIND WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. THIS CONTEST IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 48 CONTIGUOUS UNITED STATES WHO HAVE REACHED TWENTY-ONE (21) YEARS OF AGE AS OF DATE - END OF CONTEST.
San Francisco, CA1077thebone.com

KSAN’S “JUDAS PRIEST: MORNING DRIVE: 6.7.2021” Contest Official Rules

KSAN’S “JUDAS PRIEST: MORNING DRIVE: 6.7.2021” Contest. A complete copy of these rules can be obtained at the offices of radio station KSAN (“Station”), located at 750 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA 94111, during available business hours Monday through Friday, Station website www.1077thebone.com, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address.
Kansas Statewjol.com

Kansas Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE Kansas CONTEST. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
Hobbiesstar967.net

Luca Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE Luca CONTEST. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
Public HealthKQED

Safety Officials Approve New Workplace Mask Rules

Cal/OSHA Standards Board Adjusts Mask Rules in Workplaces. New emergency rules passed by California’s workplace safety agency will keep a mask requirement at most worksites past June 15. But on that date, workers will be allowed to take their masks off if everyone in a room is vaccinated and doesn’t have COVID-19 symptoms.
Culver City, CAKABC

DEVO ONLINE TICKET GIVEAWAY___” CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES

790 KABC’S “_DEVO ONLINE TICKET GIVEAWAY___” CONTEST. A complete copy of these rules can be obtained at the offices of radio station 790 KABC (“Station”), owned and operated by LA Radio, LLC, 8965 Lindblade Street, Culver City, CA 90232, during available business hours Monday through Friday,Station’s website at www.kabc.com, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address.
Congress & CourtsRadio Online

FCC Officially Reinstates Several Media Ownership Rules

The FCC on Friday officially reinstated several of its previous decisions eliminating several media ownership controls, a move that comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's April decision upholding the 2017 deregulations. In what was known as the "FCC vs. Prometheus Radio Project," the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit regarding the Commission's media ownership rules.
Musicnewcountry1015.com

New Country 101-FIVE’s “Chris Stapleton Tickets with K&D” Contest Official Rules

New Country 101-FIVE’s “Chris Stapleton Tickets” with K&D” Contest Official Rules. A complete copy of these rules can be obtained by contacting radio station WKHX (“Station”), owned and operated by Atlanta Radio, LLC, located at 780 Johnson Ferry Rd NE Suite 500, Atlanta GA 30342, during normal business hours Monday through Friday or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address.
Lifestyle1077thebone.com

KSAN’S “BRIAN REGAN TICKETS ONLINE: 6.7.2021” Contest Official Rules

KSAN’S “BRIAN REGAN TICKETS ONLINE: 6.7.2021” Contest. A complete copy of these rules can be obtained at the offices of radio station KSAN (“Station”), located at 750 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA 94111, during available business hours Monday through Friday, Station website www.1077thebone.com, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address.
Posted by
UPI News

Supreme Court rules against green cards for migrants with TPS

June 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that migrants under temporary protected status are not eligible for green cards if they entered the country illegally. Justice Elena Kagan wrote for a unanimous court. The case concerns Jose Santos Sanchez, a citizen of El Salvador who entered the...
Congress & Courtsnewburghgazette.com

SCOTUS rules TPS recipients are not eligible for permanent residency

"Today's decision is not just a setback for those immigrants now in Temporary Protected Status who did not enter the United States lawfully; it also reinforces the barriers that Dreamers would face until and unless Congress provides a statutory path to some kind of permanent lawful status", said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law.
U.S. Politicsmichaelsavage.com

Over Twenty States Are Now Suing The Biden Administration Over The Closure Of The Keystone XL Pipeline

It’s still hard to believe that as one of his first acts as president, Joe Biden shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, killing thousands of good American jobs in the process. Just think of all the American families whose lives came to a halt instantly, wondering how they would pay for their homes, cars and education for their children. States started suing almost immediately and some new states have joined the effort, bringing the total to over twenty. The Washington Examiner reports: Two more states sue Biden administration over Keystone XL pipeline, bringing total to 23 Two more attorneys general have announced their respective states are joining a lawsuit against the Biden administration and its “illegal” cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline. “The Constitution is clear that presidents do not have the power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce or to unilaterally undo an act of Congress,” said Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, announcing that Alaska and Florida are joining the legal fight. In the statement, Knudsen said U.S. consumers would benefit the most by the construction of the pipeline — and are subsequently hurt the most by its cancellation. “The fallout from the Colonial pipeline cyberattack made it very clear that we need more energy infrastructure, not less. The Keystone XL would get more oil, including Montana oil, to American refineries to be sold to American consumers,” he said. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor were added to a complaint filed with the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on Thursday, bringing the total number of states in the lawsuit to 23.
Labor IssuesCNBC

U.S. to issue Covid-19 rule for healthcare workers on Thursday

The guidance will apply to the treatment of workers who have not received Covid-19 vaccines. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will also release non-binding guidance on how other businesses can protect workers, Walsh told a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Education and Labor Committee. The U.S. workplace...
Congress & Courtsconservativepapers.com

Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to All-Male Military Draft

The Supreme Court on Monday said it won’t hear an appeal challenging the all-male military draft requirement. The National Coalition for Men challenged the male-only military draft arguing it discriminates against men. Per the Military Selective Service Act every male is required to register for the military draft when they...
Posted by
WashingtonExaminer

Study shows hydroxychloroquine and zinc treatments increased coronavirus survival rate by almost three times

A new study shows that the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine touted by former President Donald Trump increased the survival rate of severely ill coronavirus patients. The observational study, published by medRxiv, found that antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, along with zinc, could increase the coronavirus survival rate by as much as nearly 200% if distributed at higher doses to ventilated patients with a severe version of the illness.
Congress & CourtsNews Channel 25

Supreme Court won't review men-only draft registration law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t take up a case that asked it to decide whether it’s sex discrimination for the government to require only men to register for the draft when they turn 18. In a statement on Monday, three justices said Congress is weighing whether...