I am not a photographer. Never claimed to be. I’m actually a writer. I still appreciate taking pictures though. In the hierarchy of side missions to do in video games, taking pictures is second only to fishing. God, I love fishing in video games. We can talk about that later. While photography is generally used as a side activity, when implemented as the focus of a game, it really shines. Today I want to talk about games where you take pictures of ghosts. Everyone reading this just immediately thought of Fatal Frame. While I will touch on those, I want to give some credit to the lesser known spooky picture sims.