KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Consumers Energy reported power outages Friday, turning the lights off for nearly 5,000 customers in the greater Kalamazoo area. According to the outage map, it was first reported at 9:25 a.m. May 28, 2021. Senior Public Information Director Roger Morgenstern said the restoration time was estimated at 2:15 p.m., but would hopefully be adjusted as crews were deployed to the area.