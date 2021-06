Surge testing is being expanded across parts of Lancashire after several cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus were detected.Cases of the Indian variant in the UK have more than doubled in a week, with 6,959 confirmed up to Wednesday, a rise of 3,535 on the previous week’s 3,424.And up to three-quarters of all new Covid infections being recorded in the country are caused by the Indian variant, Matt Hancock revealed on Thursday.Experts last week warned the Indian variant could drive a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK.France and Germany have been so worried by the variant,...