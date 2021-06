North Korea’s way of life interested the world. However, there is very scarce information on what we know about the country. What we do know is that it is very different from South Korea. However, several photos and articles are available online showing how eager the world is to know more about it. That said, what do we really know? Based on a few North Korea facts published online, the standard of living is higher in Pyongyang, the nation’s capital. And not to forget the famous personalities of North Korea, namely the current Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un.