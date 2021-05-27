Small Activist Hedge Fund Wins Seats On Exxon Mobile's Board Of Directors

Activist firm Engine No. 1 has won at least two seats on the board of Exxon Mobile Corp. following a multi-month battle over the oil giant's board of directors to change the company's path towards one centered around achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner, according to WSJ.Engine No. 1, an upstart hedge fund, owns a tiny 0.02% stake in Exxon, has gone on a blitz against the company since December to shift away from fossil fuels to a zero-carbon world. The fund was founded by veteran hedge fund investor Chris James. Charlie Penner, one of Engine No. 1's leaders, told investors at Wednesday's annual shareholder meeting that Exxon management is "determined to fight off the future for as long as possible," but added: "change is coming."According to Reuters, BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, owns a 6.7% stake in Exxon and gave full support to Engine No. 1 mission to force new change on the company's board. The activist fund won support from Legal & General, one of Exxon's top 20 investors. They also gained support from large pension funds, including CalPERS, calSTRS, and New York State Common Retirement Fund. Engine No. 1 pushed to add four new members to Exxon's board. A tally so far shows the activist fund has won at least two seats. Wednesday's vote came during Exxon's annual shareholder meeting, where CEO Darren Woods responded to questions about Exxon's investments in carbon capture technology.