Economy

Small Activist Hedge Fund Wins Seats On Exxon Mobile's Board Of Directors

WBUR
 11 days ago

The future of the oil and gas industry shifted dramatically this week when a tiny hedge fund won a hard-fought battle against ExxonMobil. Engine No. 1, a new activist hedge fund, secured two seats on ExxonMobil's board of directors Wednesday. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi...

www.wbur.org
Ali Velshi
Robin
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Energy IndustryIdaho8.com

A third climate activist is expected to be elected to Exxon’s board

ExxonMobil said it expects a third activist shareholder will be elected to its board of directors, following a contentious vote. Votes are still being tallied, and the results remain preliminary. But Exxon acknowledged after its shareholder meeting last week that two of its board seats went to climate activist hedge fund Engine No. 1. On Wednesday, the oil company said a third Engine No. 1 nominee beat out one of Exxon’s preferred directors.
Industryexpressnews.com

Shakeup continues at Exxon with activist investor joining board

A third nominee of an activist investor will join Exxon Mobil’s board, giving Engine No. 1 almost a quarter of the 13-member board that oversees the nation’s largest oil company. Alexander Karsner, an energy venture capitalist nominated by the climate-minded hedge fund, will join Engine No. 1 directors Gregory Goff...
IndustryCNBC

Jim Cramer on Engine No. 1 winning at least two Exxon board seats

Activist firm Engine No. 1 won at least two board seats at Exxon following a historic battle over the oil giant’s board of directors, signaling investors’ support for greater disclosure from the company as the world shifts away from fossil fuels. CNBC's Jim Cramer and David Faber discuss.
EconomyFort Wayne Journal Gazette

2 voted off Exxon Mobil's board

NEW YORK – Exxon Mobil's shareholders have voted to replace at least two of the company's 12 board members with directors who are seen as better suited to fight climate change, bolster Exxon's finances and guide it through a transition to cleaner energy. The results, which Exxon called preliminary, were...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

New hedge funds bask in Exxon's climate spotlight

The successful board challenge against Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) casts a spotlight on two recently launched sustainability-focused investment firms that took opposite sides in the high-stakes battle: Engine No. 1 and Inclusive Capital Partners. Engine No. 1 set the spark in January by formally nominating four directors to Exxon's board,...
Economymorningstar.com

The Battle at Exxon Was About More Than Board Seats

It’s very rare that corporate proxy elections make front-page news, but the shareholder vote at Exxon (XOM) this week was a notable exception, and for good reason. Against the recommendation of Exxon’s own executives, two candidates were elected to the energy giant’s board on the pledge that they will push the company away from a business model focused on climate-damaging fossil fuel, and toward a greater focus on renewable energy.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Climate advocates win seats on Exxon's board

Climate advocates gained influence at oil giant ExxonMobil after two candidates nominated by an activist firm won seats on the company’s board on Wednesday. Preliminary votes showed two of Engine No. 1's candidates winning seats after being elected by company shareholders, according to multiple reports. Engine No. 1 has called...
Energy IndustryTribTown.com

NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil’s shareholders have voted to replace at least two of the company’s 12 board members with directors who are seen as better suited to fight climate change, bolster Exxon’s finances and guide it through a transition to cleaner energy.

The results, which Exxon called preliminary, were announced by the company after its annual shareholder meeting Wednesday. Exxon said that because the complexities of the voting process, inspectors might not be able to certify final voting results for “some period of time.” It was unclear whether one additional board member was also unseated in the shareholder vote.
BusinessPosted by
Phil's Stock World

“Change Is Coming” – Engine No. 1 Wins Two Exxon Board Seats

Activist firm Engine No. 1 has won at least two seats on the board of Exxon Mobile Corp. following a multi-month battle over the oil giant's board of directors to change the company's path towards one centered around achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner, according to WSJ.Engine No. 1, an upstart hedge fund, owns a tiny 0.02% stake in Exxon, has gone on a blitz against the company since December to shift away from fossil fuels to a zero-carbon world. The fund was founded by veteran hedge fund investor Chris James. Charlie Penner, one of Engine No. 1's leaders, told investors at Wednesday's annual shareholder meeting that Exxon management is "determined to fight off the future for as long as possible," but added: "change is coming."According to Reuters, BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, owns a 6.7% stake in Exxon and gave full support to Engine No. 1 mission to force new change on the company's board. The activist fund won support from Legal & General, one of Exxon's top 20 investors. They also gained support from large pension funds, including CalPERS, calSTRS, and New York State Common Retirement Fund. Engine No. 1 pushed to add four new members to Exxon's board. A tally so far shows the activist fund has won at least two seats. Wednesday's vote came during Exxon's annual shareholder meeting, where CEO Darren Woods responded to questions about Exxon's investments in carbon capture technology.