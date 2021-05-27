Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa State Penitentiary: Corrections Officer assaulted

KBUR
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Madison, Ia- A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Department of Corrections, the officer was escorting an inmate to his cell when another inmate approached the officer and began assaulting him with closed-fist strikes to the officer’s face. Additional officers were in the area and immediately began using defensive techniques while restraining the attacking inmate.

www.kbur.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Fort Madison, IA
Fort Madison, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrections Officer#Iowa State Penitentiary#Correctional Officer#Inmate#State Department#The Assault#Department Vehicle#Under Investigation#Medical Staff#Medical Treatment#Ia#Broken Nose#Face#Closed Fist Strikes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Iowa StateHawk Eye

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Iowa StateFox News

Mollie Tibbetts murder: Trial begins for Mexican national charged in killing of Iowa college student

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial for an undocumented immigrant charged with murdering 20-year-old Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. Fairness issues are expected to be a concern in the trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a Mexican national who had been working as a farmhand in the rural Poweshiek County area for several years when he allegedly stabbed Tibbetts to death while she was out jogging in July, 2018 and hid her body.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Iowa StateMuscatine Journal

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Iowa StateKGO

Jury selection begins for man charged in Iowa college student's death

The murder trial of a Mexican farmworker accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, who was attacked while out for an evening jog in 2018, began on Monday with jury selection. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the case that garnered national...
Iowa StatePosted by
WOKV

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa — (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty

After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college baseball player finally got his first chance at the plate. Train derailment causes northwest Iowa town evacuation. A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa prompted people to evacuate. Iowa kindergarteners spread joy by waving to patients receiving treatment. Updated: 6 hours...
Iowa StateTribTown.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a...
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

Alleged reckless driver arrested after ramming patrol vehicle

A Fort Madison man faces a host of charges after a Friday night incident that included him ramming a patrol car. 65-year-old Jonny McDonnell was called in as a reckless and intoxicated driver Friday night around 9:40. Officers attempted to stop him on the 1700 block of Waterfront Drive in Iowa City by using their lights and sirens to get him to pull over, but he allegedly fled on Highway 6 for approximately 4 miles until tire deflation devices were deployed to stop him.
Iowa StateKETV.com

Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Lee County, IADaily Gate City

Sheriff's Office covers 538 square miles

The residents of Lee County, Iowa, are so incredibly grateful for the overwhelming amount of service, protection and safety offered up by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. During a time in our country when it is becoming increasingly more difficult to be a law enforcement officer, the residents of Lee County salute you!