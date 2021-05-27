Iowa State Penitentiary: Corrections Officer assaulted
Fort Madison, Ia- A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Department of Corrections, the officer was escorting an inmate to his cell when another inmate approached the officer and began assaulting him with closed-fist strikes to the officer’s face. Additional officers were in the area and immediately began using defensive techniques while restraining the attacking inmate.www.kbur.com