For four years of college, I would always end conversations with friends by saying, “I’ll see you all later.” It wasn't just a nicety, but an expectation, a promise. I would pass friends while walking to class and end up making each of us five minutes late because I just had to show them a tweet or convince them to meet me at American Deli, an Atlanta staple, later on. My favorite memories from college were the unexpected ones: the brunches that turned into late-night adventures, the study sessions that turned into karaoke sessions and all the other legendary memories that started spontaneously.