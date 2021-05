Why aren’t workers flooding back to millions of open jobs?. The latest data shows there are 8.1 million jobs available in the U.S. economy, the most since at least 2000. But hiring is weak and the unemployment rate is going up, not down. Many Republicans claim federal unemployment benefits of $300 per week, on top of what states pay, are making it more lucrative for unemployed Americans to collect benefits than rejoin the labor force. At least 22 states—all with Republican governors—are ending the federal jobless benefit early.