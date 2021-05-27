Novata : NEW Second Life Female Chubby Head | SALE Magika Hair + Lelutka evoX appliers

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. It's a familiar cycle at this point: As the weather thaws and social plans commence, hairstylists are up to their ears in bookings. A fresh chop here, a few buttery highlights there—the experts are no strangers to the tidal rush of summer hair transformations. After months of braving the chill and stuffing our poor strands under hats, parkas, and scarves, we hope to gingerly emerge from our winter caves with a brand-new style (and no evidence of dehydration from the previous season).