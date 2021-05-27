newsbreak-logo
NFL

Simms: Bears' Justin Fields Should Play, But Not Start in Week 1

By Alex Shapiro
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimms: Why Fields should play, but not start Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the biggest debates among Bears fans this offseason is when Matt Nagy should insert first-round draft pick Justin Fields into a game. Should Fields sit for the majority of the season, learning behind Andy Dalton a la Patrick Mahomes and Alex Smith? Should the team throw him into the fire right away against the fearsome Rams defense in Week 1? Or something in between? We caught up with Sunday Night Football’s Chris Simms on the latest episode of the Under Center Podcast, and he believes the best way to help Fields improve and develop into a franchise QB, is to get him onto the field ASAP.

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

Alex Smith
Justin Fields
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Texas football QB Chris Simms slams Jags signing Tim Tebow

A free agent signing that took the NFL by storm this week saw the former Florida Gators’ star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow get picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tebow will now get to be reunited with his former head coach at Florida Urban Meyer with the Jags. As one of the most interesting moves of the NFL offseason thus far, a former big-name Texas football quarterback pitched his opinion on the matter.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Chris Simms Continues to Praise Kellen Mond

For the foreseeable future, Vikings’ fans will be wondering how good Kellen Mond will eventually be. Is he the next big thing? Or is he the next Christian Ponder. We will more than likely not know the answer until at least the 2022 season with Kirk Cousins continuing to be the Vikings starting quarterback. Many experts believe Kellen Mond has all the tools to be a starting quarterback in this league, but it will take some time to develop him. One analyst, who is very high on Mond, is NBC Sports’ Chris Simms.
NFLCincy Jungle

NFL Analyst Chris Simms is a BIG fan of Jackson Carman

Former player and current NFL analyst Chris Simms had a lot of positive things to say about Jackson Carman. Chris has a lot of charisma, maybe too much for some, but he has been right on a lot of his analysis over the years, most notably his QB analysis. So I dont know how much credence I want to give him for his opinion on a OL prospect, but here is the clip (skip to 1:29:10 to get to Jackson Carmen)
NFLNBC Sports

Simms questions 49ers trading up to No. 3 to draft Lance

When the 49ers made their trade with the Miami Dolphins from the No. 12 pick all the way up to No. 3, everyone speculated which quarterback general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan had in mind. Ohio State' Justin Fields felt like the frontman at first before Alabama's Mac...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Is Simple Approach to Bears QB the Best?

It's a fine line Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor must walk, although to hear him more will be made of the Andy Dalton and Justin Fields quarterback competition than is necessary. Lazor is good at reducing pressure situations. The reason he's walking on a bit of an edge is on...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Chris Simms reacts to Kyle Trask wearing No. 2 for Buccaneers

NFL analyst Chris Simms drew criticism earlier this year after his pre-draft ranking of quarterbacks was vastly different than most in media. He offered an explanation, defended his stance and now, one of those signal callers out of his top six is going to wear his former No. 2 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Backup Duty Now for Justin Fields

Bears coach Matt Nagy made it onto the practice field Sunday for a walk-through practice and one first-hand view of Justin Fields before the next step in the quarterback's progression. The veterans come to Halas Hall starting next week and this means fewer chances for every rookie in practice, including...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

There's Plenty of Bears Offense to Turn Around

The drafting is over and the work on the field is about to begin for the Chicago Bears. Now that they know the large majority of the players who will play offense for them this year, it's time to recall why they needed to draft five players on offense before they ever looked at the defensive side, why they spent money to bring in a couple of free agent wide receivers and a backup running back and why they trimmed two tackles from their roster.
NFLworldinsport.com

5 Veterans Benefit from, 5 Dealt Demoralizing Blows by Draft

Veterans in both the AFC and NFC watched the first and second nights of the NFL Draft 2021 intently. Some like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers waited to see if their teams would get them the help they need. Other veterans waited nervously to find out if their teams would be upgrading to a younger, sleeker version. And there were even some NFL veterans who were completely blindsided by the moves their teams made. Here are the top 5 veteran winners and losers of the draft.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2021 NFL Schedule Leak: Chicago Bears rumored Week 15 MNF

The excitement amongst Chicago Bears fans continues to grow this offseason after a strong showing at the 2021 NFL Draft. With former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields now in Chicago, the outlook on the upcoming season, and years ahead, looks a whole lot different than it did just a few months ago.
NFLUSA Today

2021 Bears schedule: 10 storylines from Chicago's regular-season slate

The 2021 NFL schedule has finally been released and the Chicago Bears know who they are going to play and when they are going to meet this season. The ink has dried, the tweets have been sent, the creative videos have circled the internet, and fans are frantically making plans to attend various NFL games, many for the first time since 2019.
NFL247Sports

Chris Simms suggests Urban Meyer could lose locker room over Tebow signing

Before even coaching in an NFL game, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is already stirring up controversy by signing former quarterback Tim Tebow as a tight end. The 33-year-old Tebow last played in a regular-season game in 2012 for the New York Jets. Meyer and Tebow have an extensive...
NFLPro Football Weekly

Six observations from this weekend’s Bears rookie minicamp

LAKE FOREST – The Bears wrapped up their three-day rookie minicamp Sunday. The highlight, of course, was the first look at rookie quarterback Justin Fields. But there was plenty more to learn besides how Fields looks in a Bears practice jersey. Here are the major takeaways from the weekend. The...
NFL247Sports

Chicago Bears consulted Pat Fitzgerald before drafting Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears kept their NFL Draft plans under wraps for as long as possible before making their bold move in the first round to trade up and select former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at No. 11 overall. It was a calculated decision by a franchise in need of new life at the game's most important decision and was well-vetted in the weeks leading up to the first round, according to Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald.
NFLUSA Today

USA Today believes the Bears have a solid quarterback situation

There wasn’t a whole lot of confidence in the Chicago Bears’ quarterback room this offseason. After letting Mitchell Trubisky walk in free agency, Chicago added veteran Andy Dalton to serve as their starting quarterback with Nick Foles still on the roster. So it was safe to say no one was expecting much.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Where do the Bears rank in the post-draft NFL Power Rankings?

The Chicago Bears were widely praised for their 2021 NFL Draft class, but we’re still talking about a team coming off consecutive 8-8 seasons, with some questions in the secondary, some uncertainty along the offensive line, poor depth at linebacker, and a play caller resuming those duties after demoting himself a year ago.