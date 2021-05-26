newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Four Tops to release new environmental-themed song, “Freedom,” next week

KTLO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotown legends The Four Tops will release a ecologically themed new song titled “Freedom” that will be released on June 5 in conjunction with World Environment Day, which addresses the issue of climate change. In the tune, Mother Nature and the animal world implore humans to change their ways for...

www.ktlo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Abc Audio#Four Tops#Planet Earth#World Music#Video Music#New Music#Abc Audio#Song#Motown Legends#Copyright#World Leaders#Inspiration#World Environment Day#Activists#Notes#Climate Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Page Six

BTS spreads the ‘Butter’ with ‘insane’ Billboard Music Awards performance

BTS premiered their tasty new track, “Butter,” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday — and their ARMY of followers lapped it right up. The bouncy pop performance — beamed in from South Korea — featured members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook dancing and rapping in a summer-loving-ready mix that fans deemed “insane,” “PERFECCIÓN” and more.
Musicnextmosh.com

Gost releases “Coven” music video

Synthwave musician Gost has shared the first taste of his ‘Rites of Love and Reverence’ album, which drops on August 13th through Century Media Records. Check out new single “Coven” below in official music video form (directed by James Lollar). “‘Coven’ is a piece that seemed to write itself, flowing...
Musickut.org

‘Busier Than Ever’: SaulPaul Releases A Second Album During The Pandemic

SaulPaul normally travels the country making appearances at school assemblies and big concerts. He shares his story about how he changed his life and went from felon to straight-A college graduate. His life during the pandemic has looked different. “Everything got shut down. All of my touring got canceled. And...
Celebrities95.5 FM WIFC

Lady Gaga’s iconic ‘Born This Way’ album turns 10 on Sunday

Lady Gaga’s now-iconic second album, Born This Way, turns 10 on Sunday. The album spawned the hit title track, as well as the singles “The Edge of Glory,” “You and I,” “Judas” and “Marry the Night.” In honor of the milestone, here are Five Fascinating Facts about the album:. 5....
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

Aespa Explained Their Complex Concept and Celebrated New Song “Next Level”

When aespa dropped their otherworldly, video game-inspired photo teasers for their latest comeback, it was clear they were gearing up for a major evolution. On Friday, the rookie K-pop group finally cracked open their concept in a 10-minute video epic detailing their origin story. The Cliffnotes version is that the four members—Karina, Giselle, Winter, and NingNing—live in a world alongside their æ-aespa, digital versions of themselves created from the personal data they’ve uploaded to a virtual plane. The æ live in a virtual realm called the FLAT, and an AI called NÆVIS opens a P.O.S. (Port of Soul) to allow aespa and their æs to “SYNK,” or hang out together in the real world. But there’s trouble afoot… a Black Mamba (also the name of the group’s smash debut single) is disturbing this connection. Their new single, “Next Level,” is a re-imagined take on a track from 2019’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; in the song’s music video, aespa travels to a lawless virtual realm called “KWANGYA” to fight the Black Mamba and reunite with their æs.
Musicnextmosh.com

Sinoptik release music video for new single “The Call”

Ukrainian psychedelic prog-rockers Sinoptik have launched the pre-order for their highly anticipated new album ‘The Calling,’ as well as releasing their fourth single from the record, titled “The Call.” Filmed at the “Museum of Cosmonautics dedicated to Sergei Korolev” in the city of Zhitomir, Ukraine, “The Call” clocks in at over 9 minutes, and serves as proof that Sinoptik are not just here to rock, but also have a message in their music.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Sister Trio The Warning Release Hard-Hitting New Song ‘Choke’

Rock 'n' roll sister trio the Warning have released a brand new, hard-hitting song called "Choke," along with a captivating music video. Hailing from Monterrey, Mexico, the Warning consists of sisters Daniela Villarreal on the guitar and vocals, Alejandra Villarreal on the bass and piano and Paulina Villarreal behind the drum kit. Not only are they a sister trio, but they're a power trio. "Choke" is a powerful anthem with an infectious chorus.
MusicEffingham Radio

Hardy Releases Rocking New Song

Hardy posted a new song on Twitter and it’s a rocker. In a press release, he commented, “I’m a huge Rock & Roll fan. That genre has so much to do with the way that I create music, and I wanted to get back to it by putting out a true-blue Rock & Roll song.”
Musicnextmosh.com

Beartooth release new song “Fed Up”

Ohio hardcore punkers Beartooth have released another new song from their impending ‘Below‘ full-length offering through Red Bull Records (out on June 25th – pre-order). Stream fresh tune “Fed Up” below in official visualizer form. “How about another new jam for ya,” the band comments on social media. ““Fed Up” is available now on all streaming platforms. 🤘”
MusicCNET

BTS releases new song Butter, shatters YouTube records

Remember when BTS released a video of cartoon butter melting for an hour? I do. It absolutely ruled. It turned into a beautiful, little butter heart. The video, which racked up 12.8 million views in April, was merely a teaser for the Korean megastars' new English single Butter, which dropped Friday. It will come as no surprise to the BTS Army to learn that video is performing much, much better.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Angels & Airwaves release brand new song + video, “Euphoria”

Today, alt-rockers Angels & Airwaves have just retuned with a brand new soaring single, “Euphoria.”. Bristling with incendiary guitars, explosive drums and spacey electronic elements, the infectious track captures the allure of an edgy romance. To launch these ingle, the band activated Project Dreamland, which disseminated cassette players, tapes and evidence files to a number of fans, enabling them to unlock the countdown to today’s release of “Euphoria” via Rise Records/BMG.
Music98online.com

Garbage releases new 'No Gods No Masters' song, “Wolves”

Garbage has released a new song called “Wolves,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, No Gods No Masters. “This song is an ode to that idea of: Who are you going to be as a person?” says frontwoman Shirley Manson. “Are you going to be a force of harm or are you going to try to do good in the world? A song about the struggle that exists inside ourselves as humans.”
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Logic & Madlib Release New Song ‘Raddest Dad’ — Listen

Between the Doc D Planetory Destruction album, a beat tape and forming a duo with Madlib, Logic really hasn’t slowed down since his retirement was announced last summer. Logic and Madlib (who go by MadGic, pronounced Magic) released ‘Mars Only Pt. 3’ a few weeks ago and tonight, they’re back with their second offering. This one is called ‘Raddest Dad’. At the end is a message in reverse, but it hasn’t taken long for people to decode it. You can read it below and listen to the song below too.
Musicloudersound.com

Pond release video for brand new song America's Cup

Australian psych quintet Pond have released a video for their brand new single, America's Cup, which you can watch below. At the same time the Freemantle-based band have announced that they will release their latest album, 9, on October 1 through Spinning Top Records/Secretly Distribution. You can view the artwork and tracklisting below. The band have previosuly released a video for Pink Lunettes.
Musicbridge909.org

Bridge Exclusive: The Grisly Hand – "Now That You Know" Song Premiere

Hearing The Grisly Hand’s latest single, “Now That You Know,” feels kind of like catching up with an old friend. Guided by the effusive vocals of Lauren Krum and Jimmy Fitzner, the group has harmoniously blurred the lines between rock, Americana and soul for nearly 12 years. From playful folk-pop gems to lush, lived-in compositions, they’ve found a wide audience in KC and across the region.
MusicPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Singer/songwriter Dulcie Taylor releases new 6-song EP ‘Rediscovered’

–Mesa/Bluemoon Recordings recently released, “Rediscovered,” a six-song EP (extended play) from local singer/songwriter extraordinaire Dulcie Taylor. This remixing, remastering (and sometimes new recording) on tracks during Dulcie’s 20-year career stint with the label brings to mind her musical journey. A showcase for Dulcie Taylor’s vocals, Rediscovered is the follow-up to...
MusicantiMUSIC

Caliban Streaming New Visualizer Video

Caliban have released a visualizer clip for their brand new song "Nichts ist fur immer" . The song comes from the band's new album, "Zeitgeister," which arrived last Friday. Caliban vocalist Andreas Dörner had this to say about the song, "A slightly softer track, the original is called "All I Gave" and was released on Say Hello To Tragedy.
Musicratedrnb.com

Lyfe Jennings Releases New Song ‘What’

It’s been said that Black don’t crack. R&B veteran Lyfe Jennings gives us his personal experience of the culture mantra on his return single “What.”. Over a trap-soul production, Jennings experiments with a voicebox cadence, telling the story of how the woman he is pursuing is so beautiful that he questions it when she tells him her actual age.
MusicConnecticut Post

Thirty Seconds to Mars Celebrate Live Music With 'Hail to the Victor' Video

Thirty Seconds to Mars are celebrating the post-Covid-19 return to live music with a new video for “Hail to the Victor,” taken from their 2018 album America. The clip is a montage of footage from the band’s 2018-2019 world tour, showing off the massive stadium crowds that have been absent during this past year’s pandemic. The video also features many of the wilder moments from the tour, like when Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto zip-lined down to the stage during a concert in Brazil.