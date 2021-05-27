newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Crain's New York Business Honors ENTA Senior Director of Business Development and Marketing as a 2021 Notable in Marketing and PR

By PRWeb
SFGate
 3 days ago

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Jason Campbell, Senior Director of Business Development and Marketing for ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), has been selected by a panel of experts as one of Crain’s New York Business 2021 Notables in Marketing and PR. The 2021 list of Crain’s New York Business sought to salute the talented professionals who are especially skilled at gauging sentiment, crafting stories, and reaching audiences. Hailing from an array of firms across a variety of sectors, these accomplished individuals represent the leading edge of their industries.

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Marketing#Ct#Enta#Marketing Director#Strategic Marketing#Brand Marketing#Academic Marketing#New York Business Honors#Prweb#Allergy Associates#Advanced Sinus#Facial Plastics#Ct Services#Mount Sinai Hospital#Montefiore Medical Center#Northwell Health#Allergy Associates Llp#Voice#Honors Enta#Brand Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Bishop Fox appoints Patty Wright as SVP and GM of consulting

Bishop Fox announced the appointment of accomplished industry executive, Patty Wright, as senior vice president and general manager of consulting. Wright brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record for successfully building and leading services teams at industry giants like Cisco and Symantec, as well as security pioneers including Rapid7, @Stake, and Neohapsis. Wright reports to Bill Carroll, Bishop Fox’s chief operations officer (COO).
Businesscapitolcommunicator.com

D.C.-Area Agency Updates: Allison+Partners, Qorvis Communications and Cape Fox Communications,

Blueair LLC named Allison+Partners its public relations AOR. According to a release, the Unilever brand and air purification provider for home and professional use, products pictured above, turned to Allison+Partners “after a year of explosive growth due to the West Coast wildfires and COVID-19 pandemic. The company first partnered with Allison+Partners in Q4 2020 to lead its CSR efforts to give away more than $1 million in cash to schools in areas hardest hit and hospitals across the U.S., where funding was needed most for patient care and to fund research, such as an epidemiology study, to trace the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
BusinessSFGate

ColinKurtis Announces Matt Hensler Promoted to Director of Digital Integration

ROCKFORD, Ill. (PRWEB) May 28, 2021. ColinKurtis Advertising, a leading food industry agency specializing in strategic branding and communication solutions, recently announced Matt Hensler has been promoted to Director of Digital Integration. Hensler will integrate digital and progressive marketing across account planning and creative development for the agency. “I am...
Businessaithority.com

Former UnitedHealth Group Executive Tina Brown-Stevenson and Echo Health Ventures CEO Rob Coppedge Join the Kyruus Board of Directors

Experienced Healthcare Executives Now Advising Care Navigation Pioneer on Expansion in Health Plan Market and Broader Digital Health Ecosystem. Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for healthcare organizations, announced the appointment of Tina Brown-Stevenson, a former senior executive at UnitedHealthcare, and Rob Coppedge, CEO of Echo Health Ventures, to its board of directors. The two seasoned healthcare industry experts will advise Kyruus on its growth in the health plan market following its recent acquisition of HealthSparq, a leading healthcare guidance and transparency technology company serving more than 100 health plan brands. They will also guide Kyruus on its business development and merger and acquisition strategies as Kyruus continues leading the way in bridging care navigation across healthcare access channels.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Covelo Group Hires VP of National Accounts Accelerating National Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) May 28, 2021. Covelo Group, a leading healthcare staffing agency, announced today it hired staffing executive Irma Park to join the senior leadership team as VP of National Accounts. Irma’s responsibilities will focus on driving strategic market entry and business development efforts in new and existing markets.
Businessadtechdaily.com

Inskin Media Makes Strategic Hires in APAC Region as It Doubles Down on Growth

Singapore: Inskin Media, which specialises in multi-screen, high impact digital brand advertising, has made two key appointments in its Singapore office as it continues its global expansion. MJ Chua has been appointed as Sales Director, Asia. Formerly Regional Sales Lead at Southeast Asia’s leading ‘superapp’, Grab, he is an experienced...
Softwareaithority.com

iQmetrix Appoints Marlon Marcial as Vice President of Global Marketing

IQmetrix, provider of North America’s leading telecom retail management software, has announced the appointment of Marlon Marcial as Vice President of Global Marketing. In this role, Marcial will be responsible for overseeing execution of the global marketing strategy, shaping and evolving the company’s SaaS solutions, and leveraging iQmetrix’s competitive differentiation in the carrier, service provider, enterprise, and retail spaces.
Businessyorkpedia.com

Excelledia Ventures announced as Digital Innovation partner for the International Organizational Resilience Awards

(YorkPedia Editorial):- Kochi, Kerala May 28, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Excelledia Ventures, a leading brand anchored in digital innovation announces that they are the International Digital Innovation Partner for the International Organizational Resilience Awards powered by ARCET Global. The award aims to reward & recognise those driving excellence in digital innovation....
Small BusinessPosted by
Glenn County Transcript

Small Business Development Center to host marketing webinar series

The Butte College Small Business Development Center will present a four-week online marketing webinar series, “Digital Bootcamp.”. According to a press release, in these live lessons, participants will learn how to build a business that focuses on providing a great customer experience, how to leverage different online platforms to get more sales and how to identify the right metrics to track for business success.
Businesssaurenergy.com

Senior Engineer – Sales & Business Development

Delivering the individual assigned order booking/sales targets for solar PV modules. Creating and developing key accounts and market channels for PV module sales India a across the Utility scale and Commercial and Industrial segments. Managing and participating in external facing activities, including customer engagement, pipeline origination and transaction negotiations. Supporting...
New York City, NYprovokemedia.com

G&S Business Communications Names Meredith Topalanchik New York MD

NEW YORK — G&S Business Communications’ Meredith Topalanchik has been promoted to head of the firm's New York office, succeeding principal Anne Green who is taking on an agency-wide role. As New York managing director, Topalanchik will oversee G&S’s 40-plus person Manhattan office, with responsibilities covering operations, growth, and talent...
New York City, NYCrain's New York Business

Notable in Marketing and PR

From multinational corporations to the mom-and-pop shop down the block, from multicampus hospital systems to the local nonprofit, sooner or later—whether on a daily basis or in an hour of crisis—most enterprises and organizations must find the right way to let the world know they’re open for business, ready to serve … or not to blame.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

New director of sales and marketing at Montage

PARK CITY, Utah. — Montage announced in a statement, this week, the appointment of Jaime Moench as director of sales and marketing of Montage Deer Valley.  Moench joins Montage Deer Valley from The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Naples, where she served as market director of sales & marketing for the past five years. With a focus […]
Constructionsavannahceo.com

The Greenery Promotes Sotiropoulos to Construction Business Development Director

The Greenery, Inc. the region’s premiere landscape company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Rick Sotiropoulos to Construction Business Development Director. In this new role, he will focus on helping The Greenery strengthen current market impact and further develop into new and expanding markets with its Construction Services. Sotiropoulos...
Businesscentralwinews.com

Herman promoted to director of business development

Enerquip has announced the promotion of Ron Herman to director of business development. He previously led Enerquip’s sales engineers, a role recently assumed by Troy Weik. A customer-focused seasoned sales leader, Herman enjoys the challenge of leading business development efforts to meet aggressive growth plans. Since joining the Enerquip team in 2010, his competitive nature and technical knowledge have allowed him to develop sales initiatives for rapid profitable growth.
Businesstheinsurer.com

Ed Asia names Howden’s Rahmita Price as developing markets director

London-headquartered intermediary Ed has appointed Howden’s Elia Rahmita Price as director of developing markets for Ed Asia, effective immediately. Subscribe for FULL access to this article - and ALL our premium content. For details on how to subscribe or for all commercial opportunities, including advertising, please contact:. Full web access...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!
Businessvermontbiz.com

Bennett joins ReArch Company as director of business development

ReArch Company is pleased to welcome Jeffrey Bennett as director of business development. His role is focused on prospecting new business opportunities and cultivating client relations and growth within the firm’s target markets across New Hampshire, Vermont and Northern New England. Since 2008, Jeffrey’s career has centered around client-focused project...