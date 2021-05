Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll take a look at that question — but while we’re at it, take a look at what the future holds. Of course, the first order of business here is getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air tonight. As a matter of fact, there isn’t a new episode on the air at all until we get around to Friday, June 11. When the show does return, it will be with a new, super-important episode that puts Mel in a precarious position. What will have to be done in order to save her? We’ll see some high stakes and some big risks taken here, and that’s without even mentioning some of what is going on with Harry.