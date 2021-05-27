Dover Drugstore Moving This July

Welcome to MacKay Vista, a quaint 30 homesite community off Fee Fee Road in Bridgeton by Fischer and Frichtel. This is a fantastic opportunity for new construction in a prime location, near Matthews Park and just moments from N Lindbergh Blvd, I-70, I-270, Westport Plaza and surrounding businesses. This intimate, single entrance community consists of 2 cul de sacs with ample common ground. Buyers may choose from the Cottage Collection of ranch, 1.5-story and 2-story homes ranging from 1,090 - 1,756 sq ft. These floor plans feature open main floor living spaces, deluxe kitchens, spacious owner’s suites, powder rooms and an abundance of customization options. Standard features include 42 inch Kitchen cabinets, Whirlpool appliances, R 38 ceiling insulation, TRANE HVAC systems, 2 car garages, partial brick front elevations, sodded yards and a landscape package. Lambert International Airport is a quick commute. Quality construction in an excellent location, visit MacKay Vista.