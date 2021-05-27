Dover Drugstore Moving This July

If you live in or around the Seacoast I think we can all agree that the Portsmouth traffic circle is a tricky one. Even if you are confident on what you are supposed to be doing we get a lot of visitors especially this time of year! They are confused as to when it is their turn to go. Or they go when it isn't their turn and they are in the wrong lane which forces other drivers to slam on their brakes or worse, it can cause an accident.