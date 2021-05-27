newsbreak-logo
Fulton County, GA

Man arrested on sex trafficking, rape charges after missing 11-year-old girl found safe

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gYHE_0aDfZIuk00

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a man has been arrested on human trafficking charges after an 11-year-old girl disappeared last week.

Police said the child ran away from her home in South Fulton County on May 21, but was later found safe in Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News is not identifying her because she is a victim.

Police initially said she was last seen with another child in the Publix Plaza on Campbellton Road.

Police said Ernest Mack, who goes by the name Pittsburgh, was arrested for human trafficking, child molestation, statutory rape, cruelty to children in the first degree and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Mack is at the Fulton County jail.

