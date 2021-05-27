Cancel
Agriculture

Brick Street Farms Takes On Global Agriculture With Multimillion Dollar Investment

By SPW Staff
southeastproduceweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrick Street Farms announces their new investors, Lykes Bros., a milestone championed by Florida Department of Agriculture Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. With Lykes Bros.’ financial commitment to Brick Street Farms, the AgTech leader will scale its mission to lead the...

southeastproduceweekly.com
