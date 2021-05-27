DEAR EVAN HANSEN Trailer
A teenager takes a very ill-advised route to coming out of his shell in Dear Evan Hansen, an adaptation of the acclaimed musical. Evan has social anxiety, and deep into high school, he finds himself with few friends and without an outlet. His therapist recommends writing a positive letter to himself each day, and when a classmate he barely knows takes one and runs off with it, he gets sucked into a no-win situation. His classmate dies by suicide and his parents mistake the letter he stole as evidence that he and Evan were friends. Not wanting to hurt the grieving family, he doesn’t correct their mistake, and suddenly Evan finds himself in the middle of the community’s tragedy.www.filminquiry.com