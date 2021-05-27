Wallet thief doesn’t procrastinate on home improvement projects: Orange Police Blotter
Police responded to Whole Foods just before 11 a.m. May 20 for a report of a Hudson woman whose wallet had been taken from her purse while she was shopping. Within 20 minutes, as she was writing out her statement for police, Capital One sent an alert that her credit card had just been denied at the Maple Heights Home Depot for an attempted purchase totaling $2,023. The case was turned over to detectives.www.cleveland.com