Why become an exceptional, high-impact entrepreneur?

By Marisol García Fuentes
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe invite you to read the full May issue of mag21 of Entrepreneur . The boom in entrepreneurial activity in recent years has given rise to countless names for entrepreneurs and their companies: startups, scaleups, unicorns, zebras, traditional, high-tech, social impact and high-impact companies, among others. . This terminology is...

www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com
BusinessThrive Global

Lars Helgeson: “Every company benefits from digital transformation”

Every company benefits from digital transformation. I can’t think of a single industry that’s better served doing things the “old school” way of pen and paper, or isolated siloed software. People are naturally resistant to change, and learning new things can be challenging, but the end result will be worth it if you transform using the right tools for the job.
Businesstucsonpost.com

Synechron: Accelerating digital through twenty trending

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/Mediawire): It was 2001 when the budding entrepreneurial founders of Synechron sought to address the gaps that existed in the Financial Services Industry. Their tenacity to resolve complex business problems facing the industry led to the birth of Synechron. Since then, it's been two challenging...
Businessinfluencive.com

Tech Entrepreneur Pratik Aspires To Inspire Other Young Entreprenurs

Pratik KC, who is just 26 years old, is the CEO and Founder of PhyberTech, LLC. His company is a tech firm that specializes in web design + development. Since the young age of 15, he has started and run multiple businesses in the tech realm such as cybersecurity, website hosting, website development and more.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Marketing Practices For Successful Value Creations In Changing Environments

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. If there is one word that can be used to describe the marketing environment in the 2020s, it is ‘change’. The ability to master and exploit change is becoming one of the most crucial entrepreneurial skills in today’s dynamic environment. And while implementing the said changes in the marketing plan, some consistency with two factors: the internal purposes and the external image needs to be maintained. While the basic principles of marketing remain the same, the tools of marketing evolve with every new medium that the customer experiences. Shrey Yadav is one such entrepreneur who works with international PR agencies, Individual artists, mid-scale and large-scale businesses, and record labels to discuss and deliver digital marketing solutions that provide long-term value and high-level satisfaction. Yadav, here shares a few important insights and examples that should not be ignored while planning marketing strategies.
MarketsPosted by
Axios

Tech startups going public has become the rule, not the exception

Did you read that report about the tech unicorn that's thinking about going public? No, not that one. The other one. No, the other one. Between the lines: A large percentage of VC-backed companies with at least four years and $50 million of annualized revenue under their belts are speaking with bankers about going public. It's the rule, not the exception.
Economyceoworld.biz

CEO Spotlight: Why Most Entrepreneurs Fail, From CEO Of IOOGO, Josh Alballero

We live in a world full of ideas, with the ability for many people to take those ideas and turn them into a business. This draw towards entrepreneurship is important for the economy, it is part of what drives job creation, innovation, and technological growth. For many folks the idea of starting their own business is a lifelong dream, however, once they get there they find themselves watching as that dream fails. It is estimated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that almost half of new businesses will fail within the first five years. Josh and Kristy Alballero, the Texas-based husband and wife team who successfully started their own company, IOOGO, are sharing 7 of the common reasons why entrepreneurs fail.
Posted by
Richard Liu

Why Every Entrepreneur Should Listen More

It’s one of the most important and underrated skills. In my opinion, every entrepreneur has a pitfall in this. From not listening enough to their customers, employees, or even their advisors, the list is endless with things an entrepreneur potentially.
Small Businessreadwrite.com

Why Most New Entrepreneurs Aren’t Successful With SEO

If you’re in touch with the marketing world at all, you know about the value of search engine optimization (SEO). A favorite strategy of tech startup entrepreneurs and big business corporate marketers alike, SEO is a highly cost-efficient strategy that can help you dominate the digital landscape – or so people say.
Bethesda, MDpronewsreport.com

Relatus, CAI, and Ignite Social Impact Join Forces to Enable Entrepreneurs to Maximize Their Network

(ProNewsReport Editorial):- Bethesda, Maryland May 18, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – The Center for Advancing Innovation (CAI) and Ignite Social Impact (Ignite) signed a memorandum of understanding that enables members of their global communities to discover hidden opportunities through Relatus — a new expert networking and relationship sciences platform. From planning and...
Economyfemalefirst.co.uk

Victoria Kennedy gives her top 3 tips to become a powerful female entrepreneur

Victoria Kennedy is a celebrated TEDx Speaker and a brand ambassador for Inman. Victoria Kennedy is the founder and CEO of Victorious PR, a top-notch PR agency that caters to high-profile entrepreneurs and businesses. The agency specializes in public relations services like brand awareness programs, media strategy designing, media outreach management, and also verification on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Within 3 months of its inception, Victorious PR has started generating a 6-figure revenue and is now on the way to become a million-dollar business.
EconomyEntrepreneur

The Overlooked Reason Why Entrepreneurs Get Burned Out

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Burnout isn't always caused by working too many hours or taking too few vacations. The truth is, there's another cause that many entrepreneurs are silently suffering from, and it's time to open up the conversation so we can take the necessary steps to avoid it.
Technologywhattheythink.com

Inkjet and Toner: Developing High-Impact Direct Mail

According to research from Keypoint Intelligence, most consumers reported reading and reviewing their direct mail before discarding it. Younger consumers were even more likely to read and review their direct mail than their older counterparts. By Eve Padula. Introduction. There’s no shortage of print vendors who like to talk about...
Visual ArtNew Haven Register

5 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Make Great Artists

Artists and entrepreneurs see things that nobody else is capable of seeing. As an entrepreneur who has worked with more than 450 artists in many different capacities, I know for a fact that we all start with a vision. For both types of people, many possibilities come out of literally nothing: a blank canvas, a nondescript piece of marble, a space that hasn’t been developed or a niche that isn’t served right.
Marketsinews.co.uk

Why I finally took the plunge of becoming a crowdfunding investor

The documents are yet to be finalised, but I think it’s safe to say that I am now an investor in a small company. Earlier this month, after years of watching interesting businesses raise money on equity crowdfunding websites Crowdcube and Seedrs, I finally took the plunge myself and put 100 of my hard-earned pounds into Five Points Brewing Company, an independent Hackney producer of craft beers.
InternetPosted by
FloridaDaily

OFR Issues Advisory on Social Media’s Impact on Investing

This week, the Florida Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) issued an investor advisory to help raise awareness of the impact social media can have on investing. “While ever-evolving technology makes investing more accessible to greater numbers of people, the informed investor knows that it can also bring significant risk,” OFR noted.