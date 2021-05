FORT HOOD, Texas — Spc. Kyle Yoon is constantly pressing forward in his career with the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, working as a mechanic. "It is concerning how the Asian hate is going on all around us," said Spc. Yoon when asked about the growing hate towards Asian-Americans in the country he defends. "Sometimes it's a little nerve-wracking but as long as you stay cautious and aware of your surroundings, I think everything should come out fine."